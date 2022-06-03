Travel news: Expeditions close to home, Indigenous contemporary art and Alberta’s mountain lodges

Ships ahoy

If you can’t decide between seeing busy cities, quiet coasts or islands and rivers for your next vacation, you could tour them all in one go: Cruise company Viking is set to launch its first expedition voyages in the Great Lakes, and “Canadian Discovery“ is one of the itineraries. The 13-day trip travels from New York to Toronto, with the rugged Maritimes, the Saguenay River Valley and the St. Lawrence River en route. Other new itineraries include “Niagara & The Great Lakes” (8 days, from Toronto to Milwaukee) and “Great Lakes Explorer” (8 days, from Milwaukee to Thunder Bay). The hitch: All of Viking’s sailings in this region are already sold out for 2022, but bookable for 2023.

Now showing

The tradition of Indigenous beadwork dates back thousands of years, but it’s also one of the most exciting contemporary art movements today — that’s the premise of a new, landmark exhibition at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina. Running at Saskatchewan’s oldest public art gallery until Aug. 28, “Radical Stitch” presents nearly 100 works from 48 artists across Turtle Island (North America), and explores beading as a creative expression, a form of knowledge transfer, and an act of resistance. “Beading Together,” the exhibition’s all-day, on-site symposium on June 25, is already entirely booked up, but you can still catch select events (including panel presentations) online.

The mountains are calling

Basecamp Resorts is continuing its expansion. The Canmore-based company owns and operates homey, Airbnb-inspired accommodations, but with the amenities you’d expect from a hotel, in mountain towns across Western Canada. Following upon the March opening of Basecamp Lodge Golden (Golden, B.C.), this year will see three more locations in Alberta: Baker Creek by Basecamp (Lake Louise), Northwinds Hotel by Basecamp (Canmore) and Basecamp Suites Banff (Banff).

London underground

The next time you’re sightseeing in London, England, getting across the heart of the city will be a little easier: As of May 24, the ambitious and long-awaited Elizabeth line is now up and running. The east-west route stretches more than 100 kilometres and encompasses 41 stations altogether — connecting existing rail service with an entirely new section of stations under central London. The line promises to shorten travel times between popular destinations, so you could zip between the Paddington and Canary Wharf stations, for example, in as little as 17 minutes.