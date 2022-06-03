How do budget tires perform versus top-selling brands?

Through the slalom and emergency avoidance test, there was generous grip to the point where you could push more than you’d think in a family four door, and both tires kept their composure nicely. There was just a hint of tire scrubbing near the limit, and no howling or noise we sometimes see in cheaper tires until you were right at the limit of traction, far above how hard most sedan drivers would push their vehicles.

Granted, this was largely an exercise in feel rather than a scientific test, as we were not measuring braking distances, lap times, or even g-forces in the corners.

With sprinklers set up and water trucks constantly replenishing the rapidly drying wet circuit, the Sailun again had minimal slip off the start, and maneuvered the tight skidpad and emergency avoidance maneuvers as confidently as the Goodyears. Once again, full ABS stopping at the same brake point from the same speed resulted in a similarly confident brake feel between the two, but the Goodyears stopped just a bit shorter.

One retailer quoted $145 each for the Sailun Inspire, versus $231 for the Goodyear, nearly 40 per cent cheaper. Unlike vehicle OEMs, tiremakers typically don’t release MSRPs, as pricing will vary depending on what other tire brands the retailer carries, and other wide-ranging factors.

Crossover test: Sailun Terramax versus Goodyear Assurance Maxlife

The crossover test (Honda CR-V) pitted the Goodyear Assurance Maxlife with a slightly higher H speed rating (up to 210 km/h max), versus the T (190 km/h) rating of the Sailun Terramax HLTs, with both in the same 235/65/17 size.

The braking seemed somewhat better again for the Goodyear in the dry, not in feel, but in visually referenced braking distances from the same speed, though exact trap speeds likely varied a bit on every stop.

Transitions in the slalom and moose test (emergency lane change and back) seemed a little sharper with the Goodyear, likely in part due to the higher speed rating, but still quite close overall. And that again went whether in the wet or dry.

The most notable difference in these tires by far is in the pricing I found: $163 each for the Sailun Terramax HLT, and $228 for the Goodyear Assurance Maxlife.

Outside of the back-to-back testing, Sailun also took the opportunity at the event to confirm that it will introduce an all-new line of EV and hybrid-oriented tires, called the ERange, which is slated to start arriving in Canada in October. It’s a low-rolling resistance tire, but company officials promise new technology that will improve its durability, braking performance and quietness, compared to its regular all-season tire.

It was there on display, but unfortunately wasn’t available for test drives. They will likely be more widely available after the upcoming winter tire season, but company officials say it will offer similar price advantages to its other tires, despite more advanced technology. Sailun claims that ERange tires had comparable performance in its tests on a Tesla Model 3 as the stock (tier one) tires, with a seven percent improvement in range just by switching tires.

We look forward to testing that claim closer to the tire’s launch.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.