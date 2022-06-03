What can I expect after a mastectomy? Ask The Kit

“I’m having a mastectomy, can I expect my breasts to ever look the same?” — Terry, Toronto

What a huge and important subject, Terry. First of all, I’m so sorry you are going through this. This is a subject we just don’t talk enough about. Even if it hasn’t happened to us personally, I’d venture there are vanishingly few among us whose lives have not been touched by breast cancer, as so many of us have wondered how to help family and friends, and to understand what is going on for them.

We are so very lucky this week to have access to the expertise of Dr. Toni Zhong, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at University Health Network. She is also an associate professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Toronto and the inaugural Belinda Stronach chair in breast cancer reconstructive surgery. I’m grateful she could take the time to talk us through the complicated and ever changing landscape of reconstruction choices faced by women undergoing a breast cancer diagnosis.

Zhong emphasizes everyone’s journey is different around mastectomy and reconstruction conversations and decisions. Some patients, she says, have different options based on their particular situation. “Every hospital,” she adds, “is a bit different in timelines and procedures.” She says there are two different stages at which she first meets her reconstruction patients. Sometimes she is brought in shortly after diagnosis, once the patient’s care team has done “the workup, the mammogram, the ultrasound imaging, the biopsy.” Sometimes she meets her patients later on in the process.

A general surgeon will remove the breast or do the lumpectomy. Some patients, Zhong says, are good candidates for breast reconstruction at the same time. Others may require the reconstruction to be delayed. Yet other patients choose to do no reconstruction at all.

The challenge for a reconstruction surgeon “is matching a natural pair of breasts” if the patient wants to keep the bra size they have. But, says Zhong, “about 50 per cent of women want something different, something larger or smaller” than their current cup size. If you want to change the breast that is not affected by cancer — larger or smaller — she says, “I like to delay the alteration to the other side until later, because cancer surgery can be quite lengthy.” It also gives a chance for swelling to go down after healing, for a better match. Zhong describes her surgical style as conservative, adding that doing the process in stages can lead to better outcomes. “It can take months after healing for breast shape and size to settle in.”

Zhong’s husband is Dr. Brett Beber, also a plastic surgeon. Beber does breast surgeries as well, chiefly for cosmetic reasons. Zhong points out that there is an intersection between cancer reconstruction surgery and breast reduction/enhancement surgery for cosmetic reasons. “The patient has the same esthetic expectation,” she says, “whether they have had breast cancer or not.”

As a reconstruction surgeon, Zhong says, “you develop a relationship with the patient, and how the final result looks is very important.” She was named the Belinda Stronach chair in 2017. Stronach, she says, “had to go to California when she was diagnosed with cancer many years ago, because at the time immediate breast reconstruction at the same time as mastectomy was still not the norm in Canada.” So Stronach endowed a chair to make that option, and other innovations, a reality here.

To get to the esthetic nitty gritty: “You can sometimes save the nipple,” she says. “A lot of innovations have been done and in many cases saving the nipple is safe when the tumour doesn’t involve the ducts that drain into the nipple, and if (the cancer) is far enough away and not aggressive enough.”

This is something Zhong calls “a real game changer for patients. Not only is the nipple a very central landmark for the breast, but in the past when we had to remove (the nipple), the scar is located right in the middle of the breast at the centre of the breast mound over the most visible part of the breast.” Nipple removal, she says, can “leave the breast mound flat and boxy.”