What is renters insurance and how does it work? We make it make sense

The insurance also covers liability, meaning it would protect you if you’ve damaged the property or if someone gets injured on your property, said Moorhouse.

“We’ve always heard news stories of something like a faulty crock pot burning down a whole apartment … Your insurance can help pay for some of that damage,” she said.

Moorhouse added that, typically, basic renters insurance with liability offers between one to two million dollars of coverage.

Under some renters insurance policies, you can also have coverage for additional living expenses.

“For example, if you have to leave your place because there has to be a repair and you can’t live there anymore, your landlord is not going to cover that. Maybe if they’re nice they will, but generally they won’t,” she said.

Under additional living expenses, if you have to pay to stay at a hotel and other costs like meals, renters insurance can provide that.

How much does renters insurance usually cost?

According to Moorhouse, quotes can range from $15 to $30 a month.

How the price is determined is based on multiple factors including where you live and if the place you are staying in is relatively newer or older and may have a higher likelihood of experiencing damage.

“It’ll also depend on how much coverage you actually want. Do you want some of those extras? Or do you want the most basic plan. That will have everything to do with how much it’ll cost you.”

What are the two types of renters insurance?

The first type of coverage is “all risks,” quite literally meaning under this type of policy, it will cover most to all of your contents, but as a result, may be a bit pricier, said Moorhouse.

The second type of coverage is called “named perils” meaning renters can set their policy to cover specific things that they outline.

Named perils policies would be cheaper, but it comes down to how much protection you want, said Moorhouse.

She also recommends taking a look at your policy each year to review it and see if you need more liability or additional coverage on new items.

“Sometimes we are kind of on autopilot. You should look at your policy when you want to renew and ask questions like ‘Has anything changed?’” she said.

How are claims paid out?

There are two different ways people can get paid out from their policies.

The first is actual cash value, Moorhouse explained, meaning the value of the item at the time it was damaged or stolen.

The second is replacement costs, she added, which pays the full cost of replacing the items with new ones.

Additional tips

Moorhouse emphasized that while many people think their landlord’s insurance will protect them, there is a difference.

“Your landlord’s insurance covers something completely different. They don’t care about your valuables or your own liability. Their insurance protects them and their property, not you,” explained Moorhouse.

Additionally, she noted most banks and insurance firms will offer renters insurance policies, adding there are a couple of ways you can shop around for the best quote that suits you.

Like other services, insurance brokers can shop around for you, or you can find options online and compare the plans.

Moorhouse advised looking at some of the reviews of insurance companies to at least get an idea on how their customer service is.

Got a question or scenario that you’d like to see tackled? Reach out to Madi via email madisonwong@thestar.ca and we’ll #MakeItMakeSense.

Jessica Moorhouse is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, host of the More Money Podcast and founder of financial education company MoorMoney Media Inc.

