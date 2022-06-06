This millennial has $100,000 in savings and wants to leave Toronto to buy a cheaper house. With help from parents, is it possible?

Their love for entertaining is another reason they want a house.

“It’s become way too little space for us both to work from home or entertain,” she explained. “(But) whether that is St. Catharines or Hamilton, everything seems unaffordable.”

We asked Vanessa to share a week of spending to get a better idea of her expenses.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc. on Vanessa’s situation.

Vanessa and her boyfriend are good savers, but still feel frustrated about their home ownership prospects. Their $100,000 down payment would have been almost 20 per cent of a single-family home purchase 10 years ago in April 2012, when the benchmark price was $528,100. Now, despite a pullback from the record high in March, the April 2022 benchmark price was about three times as much — $1,578,700.

In the field of behavioural finance, there is a concept called recency bias. It is the tendency to put too much emphasis on recent events when making a financial decision. For example, single-family home prices have risen by 11.57 per cent annualized in Toronto over the past decade. The fear of missing out leads some people to think this will continue. If it does, a single-family home price would be $4,719,357 in April 2032.

At $2,000 per month, Vanessa and her boyfriend have a reasonable monthly rent for a condo in the heart of the city. They are saving at a good pace. As interest rates rise, the housing market is bound to face headwinds, whether prices fall further or at least stabilize. The potential to move to somewhere like St. Catharines or Hamilton where they can get more house for their dollar is there, given that they work from home.

That said, their virtually non-existent transportation costs could change, living in a place where they cannot walk or bike everywhere like they do now. They also love hosting and cooking for their friends in Toronto and may have to give that up or find new friends in a new city or town. So, there are financial and non-financial costs to leaving the city they love.

If I were them, I might consider seeing how interest rate increases impact home prices. If they want to ramp up their savings, they could consider selling their car. They barely use it, spending about $30 per month on gas. It may be paid for, but there is a cost to having it sit in their parking spot — depreciation, insurance and opportunity cost of not adding their car proceeds to their savings. Used cars are also in demand right now. Canadian Black Book reports used car prices are up almost 50 per cent over the past year as dealerships are having trouble getting new cars into their inventory.

Furthermore, the recently announced tax-free First Home Savings Account should help Vanessa and her boyfriend to accelerate their savings with tax-deductible FHSA contributions that they can withdraw tax free to purchase a home.

In the meantime, I would encourage them to have a candid conversation with their parents, if they have not already, about what sort of help they might be able to expect from them. They should also get a sense of the potential costs of home purchase and ownership, including land transfer tax, legal fees, home furnishing, property tax, insurance and maintenance costs. The monthly cost of home ownership will be much more than their rent, although some of those costs will include principal repayment on their mortgage.

It has been a seller’s market for a long time in Toronto, but the tide may be turning for renters like them with down payments.

Results: She spent less. Spending in week 1: $1,353 Spending in week 2: $376

How she thinks she did: Before this exercise, Vanessa thought she was quite frugal with her money.

“I thought I lived quite balanced, but I’m a little bit surprised about how much drinks and food actually adds up,” she said.

It’s led her to consider buying from other grocery stores, and also cooking more similar meals in a week.

“Again, we love cooking so we love to change it up, but that ends up being really expensive,” she said.

Take-aways: “Reading that 10 years ago, $100,000 saved would be 20 per cent just haunts me,” Vanessa said.

While she realizes times have changed, the advice, and the shock, is making her re-evaluate the rush to buy a home.

“We are always told the market is just going up,” she said, adding that it seemed like a rush after saving six figures. “But really, so many things could happen, like the adviser said.”

The two were already looking at places in the St. Catharines and Hamilton area, but are now asking their realtor for a little break.

“House-hunting is really demoralizing,” Vanessa said. “Just when you think you can make an offer, it’s snatched up so quickly.”

It’s why they’ve arranged a meeting with their parents to discuss exactly how much they are willing to help financially, and what type of repayment would be expected. Vanessa added that the conversation will also include all the other added costs, from utilities to property taxes.

Finally, they also want to look into the FHSA account Heath mentioned.

“I thought that after saving that much it made it realistic to start looking. We have to go back to the drawing board instead.”

