First Look - 2023 Toyota GR86 SE

- Ultrasuede / leather-trimmed interior with GR special edition badge

That covers the “special” in SE, but for context I’ll recap the GR86’s fundamentals.

The second gen GR86 is powered by a 2.4-litre boxer engine that has 11 per cent more horsepower and 18 per cent more torque than the 2.0-litre boxer used in the first gen model. Total output is rated at 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.

Peak torque also comes in sooner (3,700 r.p.m.) than previously (6,600 r.p.m.) which, along with more power, produces a zero-100 km/h time that is almost a full second quicker than the old car with the six-speed manual (7.2 to 6.3 seconds), and almost a second and a half quicker with the six-speed automatic (8.2 to 6.8 seconds).

Two GR86 grades are available for Canada, base and premium. The base grade comes with 17-inch wheels, Michelin Primacy HP tires, six-way adjustable black GR-embossed fabric and sport fabric side bolsters, and vinyl and sport fabric on the dashboard and door panels. Other standard features include an eight-inch multimedia system with six speakers and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The premium grade gets larger 18-inch wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, duckbill rear spoiler, black and silver-accented six-way adjustable front seats, heated front seats, perforated Ultrasuede seating with leather side bolsters. Premium models also receive an upgraded eight-speaker audio system with amplifier. Aluminum sport pedals and footrest are also standard.

The 2023 GR86 SE goes on sale later this year. Pricing will be announced closer to on-sale.

