The very best hoop earrings to wear now and forever

The material: Brass, rhodium or 14k gold

The review: Sustainably made in Toronto using deadstock materials, these attention-grabbing hoops are actually hollow inside, making them incredibly lightweight despite their bold appearance. These are ideal for those who don’t want to feel weighed down by their jewellery but still enjoy the chunky look.

Melanie Auld earrings, $155, melanieauld.com SHOP HERE

Best going out hoops: Melanie Auld

The cost: $155

The material: 14k gold vermeil

The review: Everyday elegance at its finest. This sophisticated mini hoop is embedded with pavé-cut crystals that sit closely together to create a subtle shimmering effect. Go for these if you’re partial to the diamond-encrusted look and seeking a budget-friendly alternative.

Biko earrings, $125, ilovebiko.com SHOP HERE

Best everyday hoops: Biko

The cost: $125

The material: 14k gold plating over brass

The review: Available in four sizes and a gold or silver finish, these hand-cast hoops feature a hypoallergenic backing that works magic on sensitive lobes. Mix and match the different styles for a playful take on the ear constellation trend.

Melissa Perdigao is an associate editor at The Kit, writing about beauty and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram: @itsmelissaliliana