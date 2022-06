JetBlue launches service to Canada with daily flights between Vancouver and JFK

NEW YORK - Discount U.S. airline JetBlue launched its service to Canada with the first flight arriving this evening in Vancouver from New York’s JFK International Airport.

The New York-based airline, which announced the new route more than a year ago, says it is the only carrier to serve the western Canadian city with non-stop service from JFK.

However, JetBlue will be competing with other U.S. airlines as well as Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet Airlines and Flair Airlines, that either offer direct flights to other New York airports or through connections to JFK.

JetBlue is growing beyond the U.S. with more than 30 international destination in over 24 countries.