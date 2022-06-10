In Coral Gables, a world away from neighbouring Miami, I find a town born from a dream, lush with history and longing

We drove through Coral Way, the city’s most fantastical thoroughfare, where witchy hundred-year-old oak trees line the sidewalks, their moss-bearded, tentaclelike branches forming an emerald canopy. Peacocks roamed freely about front lawns, like house pets in front of extravagantly unkempt, Mediterranean Revival-style pastel-stucco manses, all woozy heat, decadence and decay.

Merrick, also a poet, once wrote of his fantasy city, as if summoning his Floridian Kubla Khan: “I dream of the home of Fairies and Fays / On the isles of the calm southern sky / Of the fanciful turrets and towers ablaze / In the flood of the rays from on high…” One still gets the impression here of having time-travelled into someone else’s opium dream.

We stopped at the Gables’ Venetian Pool to cool off. This gigantic freshwater lagoon was built in 1924 from a four-acre coral-rock quarry, and is mapped with a faux-Italian castle, vine-covered loggias, diving cliffs, waterfalls, grottos and striped lampposts. Even the lifeguards looked like extras from a 1940s Judy Garland movie, like they might leave their tower at any moment to break into song and a foxtrot.

The allusion to Hollywood musicals isn’t totally far-fetched: Judy Garland and Ginger Rogers often visited the Gables, and were habitués of the city’s Biltmore Hotel, built in 1926 by the same design team behind New York’s Grand Central Station.

For us, the Venetian, to our despair, also involved reality: We were denied entry as we (apparently) needed advance tickets (which we didn’t have). We stared through the wrought-iron gates at the happy swimmers with longing.

It occurred to me that here, longing is not only the mood, but also the point and the allure. The vibe is more Sofia Coppola than, say, Sophia Petrillo. And as it happens, longing, along with nostalgia and melancholy, has never been more of the moment.

If travel is about longing, in its escapism and dream fulfilment, there are also those places, like Coral Gables — broken-down relics of a more fanciful past — that exude longing itself.

“This is the best neighbourhood in all of Florida,” our exceedingly charming waiter, Ariel Flores, tells us at Mamey Miami, chef Niven Patel’s exceptional, two-year-old Caribbean-influenced restaurant in Coral Gables. “This neighbourhood is luxurious but totally unpretentious. And the way the trees line the streets and meet in the middle to embrace — that is magic.”

The residential area’s lushness and sense of community is what incited chef Patel to open Mamey (named after a Latin American fruit) here. The restaurant is a valentine to the flavours brought to Miami by its Latin American and Caribbean immigrants. In a salad starring Hawaiian heart of palm, the marquee ingredient is (amazingly) overnighted here twice weekly from the island. And the Florida Keys wahoo ceviche, dressed with house-made coconut leche de tigre and cachucha peppers, is a dish I may well be thinking about — longing for — for years.

If Patel’s creations are as lush and bright and richly perfumed as the island nations that inspired them, they are also, it occurs to me, as imaginative, personal and poetic as Merrick’s long-ago dream for Coral Gables.

Much of the restaurant’s produce hails from Patel’s nearby farm, Rancho Patel, where he grows exotica — makrut lime, jackfruit, mamey, cucamelons, seedless white Thai guava — that thrives in Florida’s heat. Though you don’t need to visit Rancho Patel to pick produce.

“You can go to a local park, pick chanterelle mushrooms and incorporate them into a meal,” says Patel. “In Coral Gables, we are swimming in mangoes during the summer,” he adds. “Everyone has a tree and is giving mangos to friends and family, trading different varieties.”

I now also long to come back in the pulpy heat of a Miami summer. It will be all blue skies and sunshine. It will be warm and divine.

Writer Olivia Stren stayed as a guest of the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, which did not review or approve this article.