A new floating sauna in Tofino’s Clayoquot Sound redefines ‘forest bathing’

It’s an invitation to do as little as you please, beyond the reach of Wi-Fi and reality, with nothing but nature in sight. After ferrying us there and stoking the sauna’s Harvia GreenFlame burner, our captain retreats to a nook nearby but beyond view, leaving us with a picnic lunch of soup, fruit salad and focaccia sandwiches from 1909 Kitchen.

Glassed from floor to ceiling on one side, the Aux Box-made dry sauna provides all the distractions, or attractions, one might need: a panorama of green from time immemorial, reflected in serene waters winking with the sun. I can’t imagine trading this dreamscape for timber.

Nordic sauna traditionalists dedicated to the classic hot/cold ritual can plunge right into the inlet, then loaf on Muskoka chairs around the outdoor firepit, or take one of the beginner-friendly Cascadia boards out for a paddle.

Feeling sufficiently oven-baked, I opt to cosy up on a hammock strung across the hollow of the dock, where I drift into an irresistible, drowsy lull. It’s like a meditation without effort, my brain and everything else quiet, save for the subtle, faraway trill of birds.

There’s a reason for the restorative feeling that washes over me, according to Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, author of the neuroscience-packed bestseller, “Blue Mind.” The marine biologist believes that being in, on, under or even just near water makes people calmer, happier and healthier.

It’s a balm for the chronically overstimulated modern brain, wired on screens and caffeine. In his book, Nichols cites the work of psychologists Stephen and Rachel Kaplan, who theorized that when we’re in a setting that demands “directed attention” — basically, anytime we need to focus on a task — our brain gets fatigued.

That’s no real surprise, but the Kaplans also believed that certain environments allow the brain to recharge: safe places outside our everyday habitats, with “soft fascinations” (oh, hear that faint birdsong?) requiring only “involuntary attention.” In a word: nature.

And water offers the ideal mix of novelty and familiarity. “Envisage yourself being by the water: the sounds, the sights, the smells, all changing moment to moment yet essentially staying the same,” writes Nichols. “It’s regularity without monotony — the perfect recipe to trigger restful involuntary attention.”

Water as happiness and healing: It sounds so simple, but still feels like a revelation as I hop back on the boat all too soon. One can only assume that Tofino’s famously laid-back locals — and surfers, and whale watchers, and storm seekers — figured this out long ago.

Writer Wing Sze Tang travelled as a guest of Destination BC, Tourism Tofino and Tofino Resort + Marina, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: To road trip from the mainland, take BC Ferries from Horseshoe Bay (West Vancouver) to Departure Bay (Nanaimo); from there, anticipate at least a three-hour drive to Tofino. Alternatively, seasonal routes on Harbour Air fly to Tofino harbour from downtown Vancouver and, new as of this month, from Victoria harbour.

Where to stay: Set on a rocky outcrop by Chesterman Beach, “the Wick” (Wickaninnish Inn) is the area’s long-time luxury spot. A 10-minute walk from the village centre, Tofino Resort + Marina, complete with its own on-site adventure centre, suits those wanting access to a slate of outdoor activities practically at their doorstep.

Where to dine: For tempura ling cod tacos and other light bites, the OG Tacofino — the food truck that spun off a restaurant empire — is still here; expect long lineups. For a beachfront table with grab-the-camera sunset views, snag a dinner reservation at the Great Room at Long Beach Lodge Resort.

What else to do: Stroll Tofino’s village core, which is compact but dotted with artisan shops and galleries. Shop by the Factory, a boutique full of lovely trinkets and handcrafted home goods that doubles as the working studio of jeweller Lisa Fletcher and photographer Kyler Vos.