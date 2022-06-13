From Boralex’s solar farm boom to Roger’s struggle with Shaw merger, here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERSBoralex Inc. (BLX) +8.42%

Quebec-based Boralex announced earlier this month that it had won the contract to build five solar farms in the state of New York. The five plants will boost Boralex’s output of renewable energy by 20 per cent. Boralex produces wind, hydroelectric, solar and thermal energy at plants in Canada, France, the U.S. and U.K.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF) +8.91%

Shares in the Alberta-based oil and gas producer rose this week after the company was upgraded from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” by Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier. Bouvier also raised his target price on Enerplus shares to $25, up from $20. Bouvier also raised Crescent Point Energy Corp to “sector outperform.” Bouvier believes Canadian energy producers are undervalued compared to their American peers.

Saputo Inc. (SAP) +5.56%

Shares in Saputo rose this week even though the Quebec-based dairy products company announced fiscal fourth quarter earnings had plunged 64 per cent to $37 million. Quarterly revenues rose 15 per cent to $3.96 billion. Company CEO Lino Saputo said the company would continue to raise prices for its products, as its costs also rise.

LOSERS

CAE Inc. (CAE) -10.16%

Investors seemed to be doing some profit taking this week after shares in the flight and health simulator company rose following a strong quarterly earnings report released May 31. CAE stock has now given back all of the post-earnings gains, and then some.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH) -26.36%