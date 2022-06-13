Paddleboarder with Ramsay Hunt syndrome begins crossing Lake Huron in bid to cross all five Great Lakes in one summer

Should Mike Shoreman reach the shores of Ontario on Monday, he will become the first person with a disability to paddleboard across Lake Huron.

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, the Toronto-born and bred 39-year-old departed from Harbour Beach, Mich., to begin his 73-kilometre journey to Goderich, Ont. Shoreman, who now lives in Whitby, hopes to become the first person since 1988 to cross the Great Lakes in one summer, when Canadian Vicki Keith successfully swam all five.

Lake Huron will be Shoreman’s second crossing this year. At the end of May, Shoreman paddled from Sturgeon Point, N.Y., across Lake Erie to Crystal Beach, Ont.

Shoreman has been paddleboarding for more than a decade, a sport that was just beginning to gain in popularity when he started out and a passion that was suddenly cut short when he began suffering from pain, dizziness and vertigo in October 2018.

He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a chronic neurological condition caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus that affects the nervous system. For Shoreman, the condition was severe, causing mobility, sensory and speech issues, and temporarily paralyzing half his face.

It is the same condition Stratford-raised pop singer Justin Bieber revealed he has been diagnosed with in a video he posted to Instagram on Friday.

Doctors told Shoreman it was unlikely he would ever paddleboard again, but in the summer of 2019, Shoreman defied the odds and got back at it. He went on to become recognized as international paddleboarding man of the year by paddleboarding magazine SUP Connect in 2020 and 2021.

An ambassador for mental health organization Jack.org, Shoreman’s crossings aim to raise awareness for youth mental wellness.

He is expected to land in Goderich at approximately noon on Monday.

Shoreman plans to begin paddleboarding across Lake Michigan near the end of June, when weather allows.