First Look - 2023 Honda HR-V

Honda is calling it the year of the SUV, and the first new vehicle launch is this one: The third generation of Honda's smallest crossover, the 2023 HR-V. The HR-V gets larger to give you more space for cargo and passengers. It gets more tech and has a more upscale interior. It also gets a bigger engine which means fuel economy is going to be worse than the model it replaces.

Honda says that this HR-V is based on a chassis that shares bits with both the larger CR-V and the latest Honda Civic. It has grown, by 45 mm between the wheels and 221 mm overall (now 2,655 and 4,568 mm), with more shoulder space as well as more legroom. Cargo space grows too. HR-V was always big inside, and now it's bigger. With 686 litres of space with the rear seats up and 1,559 litres with them folded.

Helping you make the most of that space, Honda has added a new wavy texture pattern to the plastic panels in the boot. The idea is that it better hides the scratches and scuffs that come with daily use.

The 2023 HR-V gets a 2.0-litres engine replacing last year's 1.8-litre. With 158 hp and 138 lb-ft, it makes 17 horses and 11 torques more than the 1.8-litre. Like last year, Honda will offer front-drive and all-wheel drive, with the latter able to send more torque to the rear tires than before for better bad-weather grip.

A CVT is the only transmission offered. Honda says it has a more naturally responsive feel and simulated gear changes to make it feel more like a conventional automatic.

Despite the new powertrain, fuel economy suffers for 2023. Blame the extra size and power. The old HR-V was rated at 8.4 L/100 km city, 7.0 highway with front-drive and 8.8/7.5 with AWD. For 2023, make that 9.1/7.4 and 9.4/7.8. It's a significant difference, especially for a vehicle at this part of the market.

The new interior starts with a standard seven-inch digital dash screen sitting alongside a conventional speedometer. The base infotainment screen is also seven inches and has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Step up to EX-L and you get a larger nine-inch screen with nav and the wireless version of those phone pairing systems. Plus, a wireless charger, all sitting in a dashboard that looks miles better than the old HR-V and looks much like the new Civic.

Honda says that all of the materials are more premium, especially those you'll interact with like switches and stalks. It will also have Body Stabilizing Seats Honda says can reduce fatigue, while the rear seats are wider to help seat three people.