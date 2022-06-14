10 fashionable Father’s Day gift ideas

The monogrammed baseball cap: If you’re looking for a subtle but very sweet Father’s Day gift, this monogrammed “dad” baseball hat from Roots might just be the thing. Stitched in a matching tone, the embroidered hat makes for a lovely gift for new dads, but is also a lovely gift for your dear older dad, who will undoubtedly feel touched and wear it with pride to his golf games/gardening/cottage puttering.

Dior Sauvage Elixir Spray, $192, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

The cologne: Dad’s summer schedule is getting busy, so a new scent may be in order for [insert his next big event]. Housed in a deep-blue glass bottle that’ll look great on his dresser, Dior’s latest fragrance from the Sauvage line, Elixir, is an earthy amber and tobacco scent, brightened with fresh and citrusy notes of lavender, grapefruit and a hint of spices.

Canada Goose vest, $495, canadagoose.com SHOP HERE

The cosy vest: If you’re going to give Dad a piece of clothing as a Father’s Day gift, make sure it’s versatile. Perfect to wear for all seasons (but especially during spring and fall), this Canada Goose fleece vest features a higher collar to buffer his neck from strong gusts of wind and a rib-knit hem for snug comfort. Made of recycled wool and bio-based fibres, it’s an effortless, stylish and sustainably-made piece to throw on when you don’t want to be too hot or too cold. It’s just right.

Accutron watch, $1,895, maisonbirks.com SHOP HERE

The retro watch: This handsome watch was modelled after Elvis Presley’s favourite watch (the “521” model) from heritage brand Accutron, which was revived a few years ago and has been relaunching iconic timepieces from its archives with a modern touch. With its asymmetrical design and rich textured leather strap, this will make a watch-collecting dad’s heart skip a beat. But hurry — only 600 pieces of this limited-edition style will be sold.

Nobis jacket, $550, nobis.com SHOP HERE

The lightweight jacket: Canadian weather is notoriously unpredictable, so gift Dad with this versatile, reversible bomber jacket. This mid-layer piece is stylish enough to wear on its own for those brisk morning walks, but thin and warm enough to layer under a wool coat or parka when winter comes around again. It’s an all-season jacket that the practical but fashion-minded dad will approve of.

Cutler and Gross x The Great Frog sunglasses, $840, cutlerandgross.com SHOP HERE

The tinted sunglasses: Luxe eyewear brand Cutler and Gross has teamed up with British rock ‘n’ roll jeweller The Great Frog to design a collection dripping with coolness. Using one of the eyewear brand’s bestselling models as the foundation of this style, the temples have been redesigned to create a bolder silhouette — with its bigger tinted lenses, it’s for the dad looking to make a statement this summer.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca