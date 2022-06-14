You need these straight-leg jeans in your closet

For legs for days: Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

The cost: $175

The fit: Slim-fitting straight-leg jeans with a long hemline and high waist

The denim: 57% regenerative cotton and 43% Tencel lyocell (rayon made of cellulose fibre)

The options: Indigo, mid-tone blue or faded black

The review: Are these the most comfortable? No. Do they make you look like you’re walking on stilts? You bet. Described as “rigid jeans,” they require a little breaking in (my best friend’s trick for that is to soak them and wear them around the house wet—a definite commitment), but once you’ve stretched them out a smidge, boy are they good. Cool in a throwback ’90s way with a hint of sexy, especially when paired with a bit of a heel. Worth noting: The 33-inch-length means some hemming might be in order. (You want them to hit the tops of your shoes.) They also run a tad small, so you may want to order up a size.

H&M Straight High Jeans, $38

For the best bang for your buck: H&M Straight High Jeans

The cost: Between $38 and $60 depending on the colour

The fit: High-waist ’90s-style jeans with straight legs

The denim: 100% cotton

The options: A mix of solid washes and distressed looks

The review: For jeans with zero stretch, these are surprisingly comfortable. That’s because they hug you in at the waist to define your shape and prevent gaping at the back, yet give you much-appreciated breathing room around the hips and thighs. (You could easily perform high kicks in them, were you so moved.) From there, the leg drops straight down past the ankle without flaring out, so the overall feel is more trouser, less Y2K raver. Styling-wise, lean into the bagginess with an oversized button-down or blazer, or tuck in a top to contrast the proportions.

Everlane The Way-High Jean, $144

For a sustainable jolt of colour: Everlane The Way-High Jean

The cost: $144

The fit: Extra-high rise with a straight leg

The denim: 98% organic cotton, 2% elastane

The options: A long (29 1/2-in.) and regular (27 1/2-in.) inseam and 10 colourways including some fun pastels

The review: True to their name, these come up way high to accentuate your true waist—without making you feel constricted. They’ve got a raw denim look but hide a sneaky 2 per cent of elastane, which makes them buttery soft. Speaking of butter, how good is this creamy yellow hue? One of five shades developed in partnership with Archroma, a leader in the dye technology industry. The company develops dyes that are better for the planet, as they use less water and create less toxic waste water, so you can rock a snazzy pair of colourful jeans and feel good about it, too.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $100

For a defined waist: Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

The cost: $100

The fit: Ultra-high waist cropped jeans with roomy straight legs

The denim: 99% cotton, 1% elastane

The options: Several washes and even fabrics (corduroy!) depending on seasonality

The review: Without being overtly flared, these feature the widest—comfiest—legs of the lot. That, coupled with the ankle-skimming hem, gives them a slight culotte shape, which makes any top instantly more stylish by association. Fans of high waistbands will be delighted by the above-the-navel rise—they’re not called Ribcage for nothing!—though if you’ve got a shorter torso, they might hit a little too high (the term “boob shelf” comes to mind.) I personally experienced some slight gaping at the back—a regular occurrence for me—but it’s nothing a quick trip to the tailor’s or a great belt can’t fix.

Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans, $69

For something easy-breezy: Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans

The cost: $60

The fit: Straight-leg, ankle-length jeans designed to hit above the hips

The denim: 93% cotton, 5% recycled cotton, 2% elastane

The options: Tons of colours including white, tan, grey and black.

The review: If these jeans were a person, they’d be the very chill, go-with-the flow type who never gets flustered. (How do those people do it??) Made to resemble vintage denim, they feel like you’ve had them forever or found them pre-loved in a thrift shop—think: nice and supple with none of that new jeans stiffness. The leg is straight yet quite slim, so it’s not too much of a departure from skinny jeans, and the waist lands north of the hips, yet south of your belly button. Overall, a great pair for dipping your toe in the trend pool without fully diving in. Bonus: They’re part of Gap’s Washwell program, which utilizes less water than conventional wash methods.

