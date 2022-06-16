New J.D. Power study looks at what Canadians think about EVs

The governing federal Liberals are addressing the affordability issue with an incentive program that offers purchasers $5,000 in rebates when buying a new battery-powered electric vehicle as part of their climate change strategy. The program began in 2019 and has been extended until March 2025.

While anyone in Canada can access the federal money, some provinces chip in their own rebate while others don’t bother stacking incentives to help bridge the big gap between the price of gas-powered vehicles and more expensive EVs.

Quebec offers the most generous rebate at $13,000 (including the federal cash), followed by New Brunswick, PEI and Yukon at $10,000, British Columbia and Nova Scotia at $8,000, Newfoundland and Labrador at $7,500 and the rest at $5,000 – meaning they don’t top up the federal rebate at all.

When he was elected in 2018, Premier Doug Ford scrapped Ontario’s EV incentive program, which provided up to $14,000 to purchasers, and defended the move by claiming “it only benefitted millionaires who could afford Teslas.”

Beyond the hefty sticker price to get into an electric vehicle in Canada – the Nissan Leaf has the lowest entry price at $37,498 before rebates – there are other factors at play that make EVs less appealing to Canadians.

Limited driving range between charges is cited by 65 per cent of survey respondents who say they are unlikely to consider an EV, compared with 44 per cent of American consumers who answered similarly. Canadians’ trepidation may be attributed to the anxiety of travelling longer distances in remote regions with fewer cities and towns to offer EV support.

In addition, Canada’s colder climate can degrade battery performance, with 44 per cent citing a compromised range in extreme temperatures as a barrier to consideration. Range anxiety has always been a mitigating factor when it comes to EV ownership, although shoppers should know that manufacturers are continually improving battery performance and vehicle systems. The newest EVs can travel farther on a charge than those offered for sale just a few years ago.

“The good news is that EV consideration increases dramatically across a number of metrics once consumers are either better informed on the capabilities of the newest EVs or, better yet, have personal experience with them,” Ney says.

Indeed, the more exposure consumers have to EVs, the more likely they are to consider one as their next vehicle. Likelihood of consideration is just 15 per cent among Canadians who have had no experience with EVs – but the number improves to 22 per cent among those who have been passengers in an EV, and leaps to 42 per cent among those who have driven one.

J.D. Power’s Canada Electric Vehicle Consideration Study will be utilized as an annual industry benchmark for gauging EV shopper consideration. Ney says that in presentations he’s made to manufacturers, he emphasizes “doing whatever you can” to inform consumers about EVs, dispel the myths and get more people to test drive an electric vehicle.

Tesla owner Lake says what may be missing in Canada is a critical mass of EVs visible on streets and highways, like they are in many parts of the U.S., which can motivate curious motorists to take a closer look.

“There’s a domino effect when there’s a lot of Teslas on the road,” she says. “Most people I talk to say they know their next car will be electric” – despite the fact that cost, climate and range anxiety remain significant impediments to ownership in Canadians’ minds.