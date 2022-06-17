In New York City, my favourite place in the world, I do what I’ve never done before: embrace its touristy sights.

I can see the World Trade Center and Statue of Liberty to the south, the art-deco Chrysler Building to the east, and Hudson Yards’ new Edge sky deck to the west, and feel a near spiritual connection to all the tiny denizens of the world below. It’s the exact kind of New York attraction that might initially seem hopelessly cheesy, but when experienced with an open mind is, in all earnestness, amazing.

It soon becomes apparent that one of the pitfalls of going up the Empire State Building is that you can’t actually see the Empire State Building, an oversight I recognize after heading a few blocks north to Summit One Vanderbilt, a new observatory built for the Instagram age.

With its glass floors, mirrored walls and gratuitous Yayoi Kusama sculptures, the view at Summit One is basically secondary to the opportunity to take selfies. The minute the crowd exits the elevator, people begin to contort themselves on the floor and stake out spots along the infinity-view glass, not budging until they get the right pic. It feels ironic that a skyline already so magnificent in its own right needs to be amplified for attention.

In search of a more classic experience, I trek all the way up to Little Italy in the Bronx to sample all its culinary delights. The main drag, Arthur Avenue, is studded with family-owned businesses, like Teitel Brothers Wholesale Grocery and Borgatti’s Ravioli & Egg Noodles, some with roots in the neighbourhood stretching back 100 years.

Walking around, I feel like I’ve unwittingly stepped into a Bronx-themed episode of “The Sopranos.” At an unassuming lunch counter called Tino’s Delicatessen, I scarf down the most delicious, pillowy ricotta ravioli I have ever tasted, only to realize it’s been heated up in a humble microwave.

Anthony Ramirez, co-owner of the Bronx Beer Hall, which operates inside the retail market opened by storied mayor Fiorello La Guardia in 1940, suggests picking up meat at the Calabria Pork Store, cheese from Casa Della Mozzarella and bread from the Madonia Bakery, assembling an irresistible sandwich and enjoying it in the ambience of his beer hall.

New York is marked by a sense of anything-is-possible discovery. Turn the corner and you may notice the bottom of a street sign decorated with intricate terrazzo, or a small sign for a private cemetery in the East Village. Here, the unexpected will always find you, but if you take time to appreciate the expected, you may find it’s the least expected of all.

Writer Isabel Slone travelled as a guest of NYC & Company, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: Avoid the long lineups at Pearson by flying from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) via Porter Airlines.

Where to stay: The recently renovated Park Lane Hotel offers a stunning view of Central Park. Each room is like stepping into a Beatrix Potter storybook, with watercolour wildlife adorning its very cottage-core walls.

Where to dine: At the only-in-New-York chain Xi’an Famous Foods, the spicy cumin lamb noodles and spicy tingly beef noodles never disappoint. The new Midtown outpost of the Florentine sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio attracts lunch lines out the door, but the cured meats, fresh cheeses, flavoured creams and oily vegetables, piled high on massive, cloudlike focaccia, are worth the wait.

What else to do: For a deal on classic tourist sights, pick up a CityPASS ($129 U.S. per adult), which will get you into five attractions — like the Empire State Building; the Top of the Rock, or the Guggenheim Museum; and the ferry to the Statue of Liberty — easy-peasy. Book a time in advance and skip the lines.