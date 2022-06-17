Travel news: Jasper’s dark sky festival, Ontario’s gin trail and European road-tripping

Starry nights

Jasper National Park is home to the world’s largest accessible Dark Sky Preserve — meaning there’s a town within the boundaries of these excellent stargazing grounds — and you can take in the stellar sights during a dedicated event this fall. Presented by Rocky Mountaineer, the annual Jasper Dark Sky Festival is set to return Oct. 14 to 23. The lineup will include talks by scientists and other space experts, fireside chats with Indigenous knowledge keepers, music under the stars with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, guided night hikes and more.

That’s the spirit

Ontario has been brimming with craft breweries for some time, but local gin distilleries are an emerging trend, which you can explore in the Craft Gin Trail, a self-guided route that launched this month. The trail currently numbers six spots in southwestern Ontario, where you can find details on the passport program: Dixon’s Distilled Spirits and Spring Mill Distillery (both in Guelph), Elora Distilling Company (Elora), Junction 56 Distillery (Stratford), Silver Fox Distillery (Arthur) and Willibald Farm Distillery & Brewery (Ayr).

Welcome to L.A.

Looking for a greatest-hits guide to Los Angeles, with some lesser-known recommendations in the mix? Atlas Obscura — the travel media brand that aims to highlight the world’s hidden wonders — has partnered up with Los Angeles Tourism on content for visitors, including a pithy mobile version of “The Explorer’s Guide to L.A.” (discoverla.atlasobscura.com). Click the interactive map to find points of interest, which you can pull up as a bucket list or see by neighbourhood.

On the road again

Four Seasons has launched their latest Scenic Route journeys, customizable road trips you can take while staying at one of their participating hotels in Europe. Among the itinerary options, which incorporate expert picks from the company’s concierges, you can set off from Paris to the vineyards of the Loire Valley and the capital of Champagne, Épernay. Or zip from Lisbon all the way to Madrid, stopping en route to stroll the fairy-tale town of Reguengos de Monsaraz, Portugal, or wander Mérida, Spain, a showcase of archeological landmarks from the Roman Empire.