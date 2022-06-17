Mercedes-Benz announces EQB EV pricing

Mercedes-Benz has just announced pricing for its latest electric model. The EQB 350 4Matic is set to hit dealers by the fourth quarter of 2022 and will start from $75,700.

The EQB is an electrified version of the GLB compact crossover that offers seating for up to seven passengers. One should think of those last two seats as "occasional" since Mercedes-Benz says they're for passengers up to 1.65m tall.

With the conversion to electric power, the EQB 350 4Matic offers 288 hp with all-wheel drive. A Canadian range number isn't yet available, but Mercedes-Benz says it has a 419 km range on the WLTP cycle from Europe, coming from a 66.5 kWh (usable) battery pack.

Mercedes-Benz will offer the EQB in one trim, but shoppers will be able to add Premium and Sport packages, as well as a Night package and Intelligent Drive.

Standard equipment includes the unique closed-off EQ grille with LED light bands front and rear. It will have the latest MBUX infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch dash display allowing features like augmented reality navigation. It won't offer the massive Hyperscreen found on larger EQ models.

The MBUX system will also include Electric Intelligence routing. This integrated route calculator finds the fastest route to a destination. It also runs continuous route simulations that account for changes in topography, weather conditions, traffic, and other situations in order to tell you if and/or when any charging stops are needed.

Mercedes-Benz says that the EQB can handle charging at up to 11 kW on AC current for quicker L2 charging where available. On a Level 3 DC fast charger, it can accept up to 100 kW, allowing 10 to 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

EQB will also offer Mercedes me Charge. Mercedes-Benz calls this a "hassle-free" charging experience that lets you plug in and charge without setting up an account or sessions at compatible charge stations. There are multiple networks in the Mercedes me system, and the EQB will include a full year of charging on this network.

