I hate wearing foundation. How can I improve my skin? Ask The Kit

“I’d love to move away from wearing foundation every day, which means I need to focus on improving my skin and I need your help! I have problems with redness, sensitivity and unevenness — nothing too intense, but I don’t feel comfortable not having any coverage right now. I’d be open to facials and possibly lasers and building a skin routine that will help me see noticeable results within a month or so. What do you suggest?” —Blotchy

Well, Blotchy, that’s my middle name! I love this question, because who doesn’t want to wear less foundation? It just doesn’t feel modern to mask up with heavy layers. The skin buzzword has been “dewy” for a long time now, but you are right, it only really works when you’ve got a great canvas.

The answer here is two-pronged. First, we’re going to address what you can do at a medical aesthetician’s clinic. Then, we’ll quiz a makeup artist on how to change how you apply coverup. Taking this project seriously could mean an investment of time and money. But trust, it is totally doable to get where you want to go.

Dr. Leah Smith is an MD who opened the med spa My Beauty Doctor in Yorkville to offer subtle results using non-invasive procedures. “It’s kind of ironic that treatments traditionally associated with looking fake or overdone are transitioning into tools used by clients to actually do less to their face on a day-to-day basis,” says Smith. The goal she has for her clients matches yours, Blotchy: “to achieve a healthy, dewy glow without wearing as much makeup.”

This is her prescription for redness: “A combination of microneedling treatments and monthly facials has helped many of our clients, myself included, with uneven skin tone and redness.” It does take time, she says, and consistency is key. “You can expect dramatic improvement in pigment, skin texture and overall skin health.”

Microneedling, she says, is safe for all skin tones. So what exactly is it? “We use a device that looks like a pen that contains extremely fine needles,” she explains. “When the pen is passed over the skin in a systematic way it causes controlled micro-injuries to the epidermis and stimulates the skin’s natural healing process.” Over time, this leads to remodelling of scar tissue and boosts collagen and elastin production. “It’s effective at treating many different skin conditions like large pores, fine lines, scar tissue and hyperpigmentation.” Smith recommends six treatments spaced out by six weeks. The cost starts at $399. Downtime is minimal, and can consist of redness, dryness or peeling that lasts from one to five days. Results generally peak at four to six weeks. Some clinics offer microneedling with radiofrequency (RF), where the skin is zapped with energy at the same time to further boost the regenerative effects.

These treatments can also be amplified with the addition of medical-grade facials. Smith recommends one with a peel, like My Beauty Doctor’s Bright Skin Peel treatment, which targets uneven skin tone.

Using products at home to boost the results is key. Look for antioxidant serums to help fight inflammation, which contributes to redness. Sarah Kassam, one of My Beauty Doctor’s medical aestheticians, recommends the vitamin C-rich IS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+, which she says is great for rosacea, acne, dryness, redness and irritation.

Exfoliation is also a great way to address uneven skin tone, says Kassam; however make sure you are using controlled exfoliation so that you don’t strip your skin barrier, as that can cause irritation. “For those who are candidates, Retin-A is an extremely effective way to speed cell turnover and regeneration of the skin from the deepest layers,” she says. A less potent over the counter retinol serum will likely be helpful.

After all that skin revamping, you’ll probably find you still want to use a little coverup. “The goal is to look as natural as possible: a full face of foundation makes your skin look like Play-Doh,” says Sheri Stroh, an editorial makeup artist with Plutino Group who is known for creating glowing, natural-looking skin. “Everyone has a few little things they want to conceal,” says Stroh, including models. But less is definitely more. “It looks more natural to have a little bit of redness still.”