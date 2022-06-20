How much should I save in an emergency fund? We make it make sense

A piece of advice Moorhouse often passes on to clients is to ask yourself what an emergency means to you. For some, it may mean having to take work off due to an injury whereas for others it may be for when their rent increases.

Why should I create an emergency fund?

Moorhouse encourages young Canadians especially to find their personal motive and reasoning to create an emergency fund.

When she was in her 20s, Moorhouse recalls her motive was having some financial security as a 20-something year old who moved out of her parents’ home and was navigating high living expenses in an early career job.

“For me having that money in savings made me feel secure … When I was hanging out with friends, I knew I didn’t have to worry as much because I had some cash in the bank,” she said.

Moorhouse adds there are, of course, many other financial priorities young people are navigating, including their credit cards and student loans, but emphasizes creating an emergency fund should be a priority.

“Maybe it doesn’t mean saving for six months (of expenses), maybe it could be saving for just three. Then, you could shift your focus to any other debt,” she said.

Moorhouse adds once you have emergency savings settled, you can feel more confident about approaching paying down debt, building wealth through other ways like investing and even redirecting your focus to saving for something more grand.

Where do I start on calculating my living expenses?

When it comes to calculating living expenses, Moorhouse advises people to take a look at how much they are spending on necessities like rent and groceries that they would absolutely need to pay if, for instance, they lost their job.

“Once you put all that information in your budget and add them up, you can multiply it by three, six, nine or 12 months depending on your comfort level,” she said, adding people can round it up or down depending on what they feel is a safe cushion for emergencies.

It’s about creating a system with a budget, Moorhouse adds, whether that be allocating a percentage of your paycheck every two weeks or contributing what you can afford each month.

“Once you get into the habit of it and you see that account grow, it actually makes you look forward to putting that money in there because then you know you’re much closer to your goal.”

Should I keep my emergency fund in a separate bank account?

Moorhouse usually recommends her clients to place their emergency fund in a separate savings account.

This is because if it’s in an account you use for day-to-day spending, you are more likely to touch it if you see there’s extra money there, she said, whereas keeping it in a separate account installs the “out of sight, out of mind” mentality.

She said to think of it as money a future version of you has, rather than accounting for it as money you have right now.

“It’s like when you’re investing using your TFSA or RRSP, it’s for a specific purpose … They’re separate from your main bank account and you don’t check it as often,” she said.

What about using credit for emergencies?

Moorhouse notes a lot of people have a hard time diving into their emergency fund because they’ve spent so much time building it up that it feels like they’re doing something wrong.

“You’re in savings mode and sometimes when you get so deep into that mode, you think that spending is wrong … But the whole purpose is for that to be your cushion in case something happens,” she said.

Because they don’t want to spend their emergency cash, some people may turn to alternatives like borrowing from a line of credit.

But Moorhouse says in the end, that only places more debt on people rather than providing any security, so it’s best to avoid turning to alternatives like credit.

Got a question or scenario that you’d like to see tackled? Reach out to Madi via email madisonwong@thestar.ca and we’ll #MakeItMakeSense.

Jessica Moorhouse is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, host of the More Money Podcast and founder of financial education company MoorMoney Media Inc.

Madison Wong is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Reach her via email: madisonwong@thestar.ca