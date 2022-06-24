In Revelstoke, B.C., I found the wildest, most rugged forest I’ve ever seen — and the only one of its kind in the world

Part of Shaw’s job is walking through forests slated to be logged and identifying important plants, signs of threatened and endangered wildlife species, and potential Indigenous archeological sites that should be protected. She told me that the Secwepemc are one of four First Nations, along with the Sinixt, the Syilx and the Ktunaxa, known to traditionally use these bountiful forests.

Not far from town, Shaw turned down a narrow, bumpy forest service road that leads to the base of Mount Begbie — Revelstoke’s most recognizable peak, with its craggy, three-pronged summit — and parked at Begbie Falls.

Waterfalls, like cedar-hemlock forests, are a hallmark of the inland temperate rainforest, and Revelstoke is full of them. But before we walked down the steep switchbacks to reach the place where the creek spills over a rock cliff into Upper Arrow Lake, Shaw pulled me onto a much fainter trail, leading away from the tourists to a quieter section of forest.

Instead of looking up at the trees, we looked down. What appeared as a uniform carpet of moss covering the forest floor was, upon closer inspection, actually several different species, each with its own distinct shape and shade of green.

At my feet were huckleberry bushes, used by many Indigenous people as food, and falsebox, a forage food for ungulates as well as a medicine for some First Nations. Shaw pointed out a half-dozen other plants within a one-metre radius that are well-known to Indigenous people. “These forests are full of plants that can be used for food, shelter and medicine,” Shaw said.

It wasn’t until the third day, with Newton, the teacher and environmentalist, that I saw old-growth trees. The other inland temperate rainforests I’d experienced in Revy were second-growth — logged back before Mount Revelstoke became a national park in 1914. To see virgin forest, I needed to go further beyond town.

Newton took me to an area known as Downie Loop, about an hour north. She parked on the side of the road, and we walked along the dense forest understory until she saw an opening for us to duck inside.

Suddenly, we were in another world. Or 800 years back in time. Towering cedar trees with thick, striated trunks stood sentry over the gently rolling terrain. Lichen hung like curtains from tree boughs, and I noticed globular shapes of moss and dirt at the base of many branches. “Epiphytes,” Newton said. “They’re like mini worlds unto themselves.”

After the porcupine spotting, we circumnavigated a “nurse log,” a decomposing cedar lying on its side with brand new hemlock trees sprouting up out of it. Newton said that temperate rainforests hold more organic matter — both living and dead — than any other ecosystem on Earth.

They’re also carbon sinks, meaning they help mitigate climate change by storing more carbon than they release. And importantly for local environmentalists, mountain caribou thrive here. Newton explained that the reason all the mountain caribou have died out in the lower Kootenay region, where I live, is because there’s not enough places like this left.

The dwindling number of mountain caribou is the reason that, in summer 2021, Newton and a couple of hundred other concerned citizens and Indigenous people blockaded a logging road north of town that leads to one of Revy’s biggest swaths of remaining old-growth inland temperate rainforest.

Since then, the Government of British Columbia has deferred logging in 13 of the 14 cutblocks that Newton and her colleagues want permanently protected, including the one we’re walking through.

Even with the heavy conversation topic, I was struck by how calm I felt. Spending time inside an old-growth inland temperate rainforest brought a sense of harmony and connectedness I didn’t recall ever having felt in a forest before. I hope this place remains exactly as it is, now, and forever.

Writer Jayme Moye travelled as a guest of Kootenay Rockies Tourism, which did not review or approve this article.