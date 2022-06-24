Design guru Sarah Richardson’s guide to Whistler: Where to dine, shop and see the sights in the mountain town

Toronto-based interior design guru and TV personality Sarah Richardson has spent a busy season in Whistler, B.C., renovating a rundown B&B into a luxury vacation property. Viewers can see all her hard work this fall on an upcoming HGTV series, “Sarah’s Mountain Escape” — but they won’t see how Richardson spent her (few) off-hours exploring Whistler’s family-friendly spots and experiences (and maybe a quick spa stop). Here are her not-to-miss picks for an out-of-towner in and around the world-famous village.

For views of mountains, city and sky: Peak 2 Peak Gondola

If Richardson were to choose just one Whistler experience, it would have to be a panoramic 360 of the legendary summits that attract more than 3 million visitors per year. A gondola ride to the top — at more than 1,400 feet above the valley, Peak 2 Peak is the world’s highest lift — lets you see, all at once, the mountains, the village below, lakes, forests and glaciers. “We packed a picnic, got gelato at the top of the gondola, hiked around and saw a marmot,” says Richardson of one especially memorable time. Fun fact: The marmot-filled Whistler is named for the unique whistle the pudgy rodents make to warn their furry peers that predators are near.

For head-to-toe pampering: Vida Spa at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler (4599 Chateau Blvd.)

Like most working moms, Richardson says the “spa isn’t something I get to do nearly enough, sadly.” Après-ski aches, however, are the perfect excuse to hobble on over to the Vida Spa to “work out the kinks.” Here, the menu of massages and other treatments subscribes to Ayurveda, a traditionally Indian method of healing from the inside out. But if you don’t have hours to spend in their cedar steam cabinet, their “Spa in a Box” sets come with at-home goodies — such as an acupressure ball, muscle-easing bath and body oil, and bath soak — for a decadent treatment to go.

For a swanky dinner in style: Il Caminetto (4242 Village Stroll)

In restaurants, Richardson looks for food, service and design, and Il Caminetto is a “hands-down favourite as an all-around best combination” of the three. While in town, she’s even popped into the kitchen with culinary director James Walt and learned how to cook some of his signature dishes: the lightly grilled branzino and octopus, and the frutti di mare risotto.

For an after-dinner treat: Cows (4314 Main St., Unit 1)

Richardson is fond of a patio nightcap overlooking the evening alpenglow and a treat off the sweet plates menu at the Raven Room, but for those with little ones to please, she recommends Cows. “My kids have been known to run to make it before closing,” says Richardson. “Those chocolate waffle-dipped cones are pretty awesome.” There are no bad choices to make here, but anything with their signature sprinkle-covered chocolate dip is particularly sweet.

For beautiful keepsakes: Kathleen Tennock Ceramic Studio (1428 Collins Rd., Pemberton Meadows, open by appointment)