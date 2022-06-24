Where to go next? Take inspiration from Canada’s travel writers and some of their favourite places in the country

Canada is the world’s second-largest country, which means even those of us who call it home haven’t seen nearly enough of it. We asked a few of the Star’s travel contributors for the places you ought to explore now (if you haven’t yet).

Chris Johns, food and travel writer

“I have favourite places scattered across Canada, from Tofino to Bonavista, and from Tuktoyaktuk (great fishing) to Baffin Island (polar bears!). But as I’m living in Spain now and won’t see Canada this summer, I especially pine for Prince Edward Island. Whistler and Banff are majestic, but the first time I visited P.E.I., I was dumbfounded by the lush, bucolic beauty of the place. It has always struck me as somewhere perfectly designed by nature to welcome families, and having just finished reading ‘Anne of Green Gables’ with my daughter, I can think of few places on Earth I’d rather be than the landscapes Lucy Maud Montgomery brought so fully to life in that beautiful book.”

Waheeda Harris, travel writer

“I’d love to recommend Osoyoos, B.C. It’s the southern tip of the Okanagan, home to a great Indigenous-owned winery, Nk’Mip Cellars, which is adjacent to the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre. And in the summer, it’s fun to stay in one of the small motels that line Osoyoos Lake, go for a daily swim, and indulge in fresh fruit from the many orchards: cherry, apricot and peach. And there are hiking trails to help combat all the good food and wine. In nearby Oliver, there’s the District Wine Village, which opened last year and features events and tasting rooms from wineries in Osoyoos and Oliver.”

Tim Johnson, travel writer

“For Ontario, I’m thinking about Niagara Falls. While it may seem weird to recommend one of Canada’s top tourism destinations — not exactly under the radar — most people miss the best parts. Yes, the falls are the main attraction, and Clifton Hill has its supersized, neon charms. But savvy visitors will check out the Niagara Parks Power Station, which generated hydroelectricity from 1905 until it was decommissioned in 2006. Niagara Parks has just finished a $25-million renovation, and you can tour the turbines and take a glass elevator down to the Tailrace Tunnel, where the water used in the process once emptied back into the Niagara River — the tunnel part is just opening to visitors this summer. Then walk across the road and take a bird tour at Dufferin Islands, a green oasis next to raucous Marineland. Surrounded by lakes, the Niagara corridor is one of Ontario’s top birdwatching destinations — as many as 280 species land here each year.”

Joel Balsam, travel writer

“Whenever summer hits, I — like many a Montrealer — love heading for the hills: the Laurentians. But instead of trekking all the way to Tremblant (gas prices, know what I mean?), I head an hour north to Val-David and Val-Morin, which have become hubs for artists and exciting young businesses: places like Brasserie Ayawan, a microbrewery that looks like a church, Magasin Général Val-David, and my personal favourite, Le Mapache, a gourmet taco stall on Le P’tit Train du Nord trail.”

Heather Greenwood Davis, travel writer