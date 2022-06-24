The most magical islands you’ve never heard of: In Nova Scotia lies a beautiful, little-known archipelago

It was a balmy August day. Four vehicles pulled up at Mason’s Point in Tangiers, N.S., each carrying one canoe, two people, and enough gear and grub to last four days. We were headed to Baltee Island, where we would set up camp for home base while we paddled around the 100 Wild Islands for the next three days.

I’d first learned of the 100 Wild Islands during a fundraising campaign sponsored by the Nova Scotia Nature Trust (NSNT) several years ago. Within minutes of reading the website’s headline description — “The most valuable islands you’ve never heard of” — I was planning a trip with my husband and three other couples, hoping to discover first-hand why this region was touted as “one of the last remaining intact and ecologically rich island groups of its size in North America.”

Over the years, hundreds of kayaks have left these shores. What was unusual in our case was that we intended to do this trip in canoes — a rare sight, as few venture out for a wilderness canoe trip over the briny deep.

More unusual was the fact that none of us had ever paddled our canoes on the ocean, despite experience navigating rivers and lakes in various parts of Canada. Did we have what it takes to camp and explore Nova Scotia’s largest coastal wilderness region for days on end? The weather forecast called for everything from sun to rain, wind, fog and even an electrical storm.

After an uneventful trip to Baltee Island, we found the campsite on a rocky rise off the eastern entrance close to a small beach. We pulled our canoes up over the high-water line, so they wouldn’t drift away with the tides, and set up our tents. Before long, we were scoffing down fish cakes and beans. Then it happened.

The sky scowled, turning every shade of grey and purple imaginable, while lightning danced in the distance. Winds flared up, followed by thunderclaps and heavy rain. “Could be a soggy three days,” my husband said.

Mercifully, the kaleidoscopic storm lasted only an hour; we had no trouble sleeping.

Ocean swells the next day were a bit of a challenge (read: downright scary), but we took our time crossing to Porcupine Point. En route we canoed alongside spectacular cliffs before taking the short cut through Carryover Cove, passable an hour on either side of high tide, which led us into Shelter Cove and its mesmerizing emerald lagoon — one that would vie with any beach in the Caribbean. This is also where we discovered the ultimate campsite in the forest on the northern edge of the cove. Knowing I would return, I tucked this information away.

The 100 Wild Islands are actually 282 islands, stretching 30 kilometres along the eastern seaboard of Nova Scotia, with a “footprint” of 46,000 acres. This diverse region includes bogs and barrens that have remained isolated for more than 10,000 years, as well as boreal forests and freshwater lakes — rare on islands.

On our third day, we discovered such a lake behind a ridge of rocks on one of the islands and took a refreshing dip. It felt somewhat like swimming in a miniature volcano or being the only people on the planet.