Review - 2023 Porsche Macan T

With all of this at the front of mind I eagerly slid into the sculpted, pin-striped, Sport-Tex seats of the Macan T and set off with high hopes.

From the cabin, there is no mistaking the maker at all. Materials and fitment are typical Porsche and by that I mean top notch. The dash is a three-gauge analog set-up featuring the tachometer front and centre as it should be. Both the steering wheel ($1,450) and headliner ($1,760) are coated in Porsche’s Race-Tex, which is soft and grippy. Where a plethora of buttons used to reside on the centre stack in Macans of yore there is now a gleaming, piano-black panel, ready to collect fingerprints by the dozens as you tap at various settings.

The stereo is a 10-speaker, Bose affair. It's nowhere near as good as the Burmester systems found in higher-end Porsches, but it has acceptable sound quality that is aided by just how quiet the Macan T is in motion.

The VW sourced 2.0-litre engine delivers a healthy 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, but it doesn’t really provide any auditory drama. In fact, it’s almost barely perceptible even with a right foot firmly planted. Speaking of…

Planted is the most apt description I can give for the Macan T – like it has some form of a mobile, subterranean root structure clinging to its underbody, fighting centrifugal forces and holding it fast to the ground. A Macan S I drove a few years back really impressed me with its handling characteristics, but in the Macan T there is less drama and more poise. The steering is linear and direct. The combination of suspension tweaks, torque-vectoring and Porsche’s rear-wheel biassed all-wheel-drive system work together to make a nearly-1,900kg vehicle hold a line and change direction better than it has any right to.

Which all sounds incredible, except that its utter competence made the experience of what would typically be an enjoyable and engaging spirited drive feel robotic. And that’s not a very Porsche thing at all.

Porsche is renowned for their over-engineering, but even in their lesser versions of performance models the tuning and set-up always feels just right. Whether you drive a base model 718 or a fully-kitted 911 Turbo S, you’re rewarded with the similar engagement and involvement. The chassis and suspension are tuned to suit the power on offer, to provide feedback and, ultimately, thrill occupants – that 718 may not accelerate or corner with the same quickness of the 911 but the physics at play deliver similar sensations. And that just isn’t the case here. You can tell with nearly every manoeuvre that the Macan T could handle and even wants more power – almost like it's operating in standby mode (albeit a very fast paced version). It just shrugs direction changes off as if they were effortless. And while that feat is entirely commendable it's not the driver’s reward I want or expect from something with a Porsche badge.

Much like hearing that tune Dream On, there’s something about the experience that isn’t in keeping with what you know of the folks behind it.

Of course, just because you don’t know who’s singing or playing the instruments, doesn’t mean Dream On isn’t a banger of a song. And make no mistake, the Porsche Macan T is banger too; it just didn’t deliver the experience I associate most with the brand.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.