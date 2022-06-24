I Won an Eco Driving Competition and Here's How I Did it

Volvo XC90 T8 Me: 6.4 L/100 km Worst: 8.0 L/100 km

My next ride was a very large three-row hybrid SUV. The key to efficiency here was lower speeds. No matter how good the aerodynamicists are, a full-size brick is still a full-size brick when it comes to cutting through the air, and the best way to beat that is to drive slowly.

Sure, you could just drive at 80 km/h on a 100 km/h highway and save fuel that way, but, well, please don't. It's not exactly safe, it may not be legal, and it's sure to bring out the worst road rage in other drivers.

Instead, I used the navigation system to find routes that offered lower speed limits. Seventy or 75 on a lonely rural road is safer and more effective at saving fuel - driving more slowly like this can save you 30 per cent or more versus highway speeds - and you get to see cool things like farms, animals, scenery, and wildlife that you'll never see from the middle lane of a six-lane highway. It's also a lot less stressful.

Kia Sportage HEV Me: 5.0 L/100 km Worst: 7.4 L/100 km

Most drivers with hybrid experience have gotten it in a Toyota. That automaker nearly cornered the market on hybrids with the Prius and then with the RAV4 Hybrid. Kia's system operates very differently, but those differences gave me new ways to save fuel.

When the Kia's engine was on, fuel consumption went straight to 7 L/100 km. Even on flat ground at low speeds. But, when you were at low throttle openings, it used most of that fuel to recharge the hybrid battery.

Watching the battery gauge in the dashboard and the instantaneous fuel economy gauge let me know when the battery was mostly powered up. I could then lift off of the accelerator until the engine shut off and resume driving for three-10 km using only electric power. When the battery ran down, I did it all over again. It was more work, but it was extremely rewarding, and after a few cycles took no extra time spent looking down instead of at the road.

Genesis G80 Electrified (15 kWh/100 km)

A secret that works on all models, gas and electric, that I used with every single one of my drives: lift off of the accelerator. Just a bit.

Not a lot, just a wee bit. A tiny amount. A millimetre or two. Once you're accelerating as quickly as you want, or you've hit the speed you want, just back off the pedal a tiny fraction.

If you do it right, your speed and acceleration won't change, but your consumption (keep an eye on that instantaneous economy gauge, it's your most important fuel-saving instrument) will drop five-20 per cent. It's a shocking hack that has worked on every vehicle I've ever driven. Now I have a green jersey prize to help prove it.

Oh, and yes, it will probably hurt your right calf until you get used to it.

Toyota Sienna Hybrid Me:5.3 L/100 km Worst: 6.7 L/100 km

While Kia's hybrid system let me get better economy with a bit more work, Toyota offered slightly lower economy with almost no effort at all.

With this one it was all about driving style. Stay at or just under the limit. Anticipate traffic lights (watch for that counting down crosswalk hand to know if you should already be stopping). Gentle acceleration.

Like most of these vehicles, you can use Eco Mode. The switch more or less tells the throttle to open less with the same amount of pedal travel. You can do the same thing by just pushing down on the gas pedal (or accelerator in an EV) a little less. So, I rarely used Eco Mode in this fuel economy challenge.

Oh, and while cruise control can save fuel if you're not willing to put in the effort, your right foot can save even more if you are. Simple measures like lifting off just before the top of a hill and letting the car pick up speed on the way down the other side can save serious gas.

Another trick that doesn't get much attention is called pulse and glide.

Not great when there's traffic, pulse and glide will mean accelerating briskly to the limit and then letting the vehicle gently coast until it slows 10-15 km/h. Yes, it's awkward, but it works quite well. The reason? A gas engine burns fuel most efficiently when the throttle is open. So, you burn more gas to accelerate, but you do it more efficiently and over a shorter timeframe.

The takeaway here isn't that you need to go to extremes to use less fuel and save some cash. My takeaway was that it was all surprisingly easy.

I've heard stories from years past where competitors would drive half the speed limit or tailgate semi-trucks to gain an advantage. I did nothing that would raise the attention of anyone else on the road, either the police or road rage types stuck behind me.

Instead, I drove sensibly and smoothly. Once or twice a line of cars formed behind me despite plenty of passing places, so I pulled over for a few seconds. Of course, each time the line of cars then drove at exactly the speed I had been. Some people just want to be at the front of the line.

I used the air conditioning and the defroster when I needed to, and even the heated and ventilated seats. I'm an east coaster, meaning I'm not prepared for even late-May Ontario heat and humidity, and I wasn't sacrificing comfort to save a few fractions more energy.

The other takeaway is just how much fuel and electricity I saved. In some of the hybrid vehicles, it was the equivalent of more than $1,000 per year at current prices. In the Volvo EV (and in other EVs I drove on non-scoring parts of the event), I used 35 percent less electricity than the official estimate.

Electricity might not be expensive, but saving electrons means I could have boosted the total range from the official 364 km range figure to as much as 480! Not bad for a bit of work with my right foot and the map, along with a few more minutes of time on the road.

Participating manufacturers were charged a fee to be included in this event. Not all available vehicles in each segment were present to be evaluated.