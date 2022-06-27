First Look - 2023 Kia Niro brings more flash and more dash

Inside, the new Niro takes on a much more EV6-esque interior, with updated all-digital driver graphics, and a similar dash panel that switches from audio to climate settings at the push of a button. There’s slightly more room inside now, with notably more rear legroom in the back seat than in the last Hyundai Kona I sat in, with an expanded cargo area as well.

Kant said that heated seats will be standard on all 2023 Niro models, with a heated steering wheel on higher trims. With current Niros, a heated steering wheel comes standard in both plug-in models, which start at a higher (EX) trim level, while heated rear seats and cooled front seats are available on the top trim of all models, though it’s not quite confirmed this pattern will continue with the ’23 Niro.

Kia Canada officials did not want to estimate Canadian fuel efficiency numbers or electric range for any version, or lithium-battery sizes. But in the U.S., the Niro hybrid targets 53 mpg (4.4 L/100 km) from its 1.6-litre four-cylinder gas-electric hybrid engine, which puts out 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, while it and the PHEV are powered by six-speed automatic transmissions.

The PHEV is powered by the same engine, but adds a more powerful 62 kW electric motor with a total output of 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, as well as an 11.1-kWh lithium-ion battery that Kia US said will give it an all-electric range of 33 miles (53 km). That’s the target with the 16-inch wheels, though not yet officially EPA certified, but is notably higher than the current Niro’s 42 km rated range on the NRCan scale. A full charge on a Level 2 charger is estimated to take three hours.

The 2023 all-electric Niro EV retains its 201 hp electric motor, and a more impressive 291 lb-ft of torque at zero rpm, with the capability to DC quick charge at up to 85 kW. This would mean a 10 to 80 percent quick charge in just under 45 minutes, while the upgraded 11kW onboard charger up front helps cut down total charge time in your garage on an L2 at under seven hours, compared to just over nine hours on the 2022 Niro EV.

Targeted range here is 253 miles (or 407 km), which is also slightly higher than the 385 km of the current Niro EV in Canada. Also newly available in the 2023 Niro EV is the same vehicle-to-load (V2L) onboard generator that allows its battery to be used as a power source for basically anything you can plug into a three-prong outlet, as also seen on the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

No pricing yet available anywhere in North America for this next-gen Niro, but the 2022 Niro hybrid in Canada starts at $26,995, a Niro PHEV at $34,595, and a Niro EV at $44,995.

