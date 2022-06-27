First Look - 2023 Kia Niro brings more flash and more dash

The Kia Niro was always a slightly advanced subcompact crossover, introduced as a front-wheel drive fuel-sipping gas-electric hybrid in 2017, but then becoming increasingly electrified, with a plug-in hybrid joining the party in 2018, then a full-on battery-electric version in 2019.
And since then, Kia Canada execs admitted at a static preview of the next-generation 2023 version of the Niro, the plug-in versions have accounted for the majority (roughly three quarters) of Niro sales in the last three years – despite the Niro EV starting roughly $20,000 higher than the similar-looking Niro hybrid for much of that time.
All three versions of the 2023 Niro will arrive at roughly the same time, Niro product planner Lee Kant said at Kia Canada’s corporate headquarters in Mississauga, where a 2023 Niro Hybrid and its PHEV twin (outside of badging and the extra charge flap) had been set up in a makeshift photo studio in the corner of a warehouse. But when the 2023 Niros would arrive in Canada is still not known, even though they’ve been announced to arrive this fall in the U.S.
This was a common theme at this hour-long sneak preview, as much of the Canadian information on the next-gen Niro has still not been confirmed, despite Kia’s U.S. arm releasing extensive details about the 2023 Niro south of the border.
Are there extensive differences between the current Niro in the U.S and Canada? No. Are there some differences between the two countries’ current 2022 Niro models? Yes. Will this pattern continue for the next-generation models? Likely yes, based on recent history of differences between recent Kia models on both sides of the border, though Kia Canada officials couldn’t confirm this, as they stressed they simply didn’t have enough finalized Canadian information to say what proportion would be similar to American 2023 Niro models.
So let’s start with the information confirmed for Canada. These will be 2023 model-year vehicles, with the hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains all being largely carryover to the current models. The largest differences to the Niro will come in exterior and interior design, with much of the visual drama coming from what Kia calls an Aero Blade: a chevron-shaped body panel running from the top of the rear C-pillar to the top of the wheel well, which can be painted differently than the rest of the body.
This Aero Blade will be available in multiple colours, confirmed Kant, and will incorporate large boomerang-shaped rear LED lights that point the way in the Aero Blade chevron. You’ll have to get down low to see the tailpipes in either the Niro hybrid or the PHEV, which will both feature black door cladding and wheel arches.
Inside, the new Niro takes on a much more EV6-esque interior, with updated all-digital driver graphics, and a similar dash panel that switches from audio to climate settings at the push of a button. There’s slightly more room inside now, with notably more rear legroom in the back seat than in the last Hyundai Kona I sat in, with an expanded cargo area as well.
Kant said that heated seats will be standard on all 2023 Niro models, with a heated steering wheel on higher trims. With current Niros, a heated steering wheel comes standard in both plug-in models, which start at a higher (EX) trim level, while heated rear seats and cooled front seats are available on the top trim of all models, though it’s not quite confirmed this pattern will continue with the ’23 Niro.
Kia Canada officials did not want to estimate Canadian fuel efficiency numbers or electric range for any version, or lithium-battery sizes. But in the U.S., the Niro hybrid targets 53 mpg (4.4 L/100 km) from its 1.6-litre four-cylinder gas-electric hybrid engine, which puts out 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, while it and the PHEV are powered by six-speed automatic transmissions.
The PHEV is powered by the same engine, but adds a more powerful 62 kW electric motor with a total output of 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, as well as an 11.1-kWh lithium-ion battery that Kia US said will give it an all-electric range of 33 miles (53 km). That’s the target with the 16-inch wheels, though not yet officially EPA certified, but is notably higher than the current Niro’s 42 km rated range on the NRCan scale. A full charge on a Level 2 charger is estimated to take three hours.
The 2023 all-electric Niro EV retains its 201 hp electric motor, and a more impressive 291 lb-ft of torque at zero rpm, with the capability to DC quick charge at up to 85 kW. This would mean a 10 to 80 percent quick charge in just under 45 minutes, while the upgraded 11kW onboard charger up front helps cut down total charge time in your garage on an L2 at under seven hours, compared to just over nine hours on the 2022 Niro EV.
Targeted range here is 253 miles (or 407 km), which is also slightly higher than the 385 km of the current Niro EV in Canada. Also newly available in the 2023 Niro EV is the same vehicle-to-load (V2L) onboard generator that allows its battery to be used as a power source for basically anything you can plug into a three-prong outlet, as also seen on the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
No pricing yet available anywhere in North America for this next-gen Niro, but the 2022 Niro hybrid in Canada starts at $26,995, a Niro PHEV at $34,595, and a Niro EV at $44,995.
This story was compiled using information supplied by the manufacturer.
