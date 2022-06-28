First Drive - 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ

The digital dash measures 33 inches in swept area and consists of one large screen divided into three: your gauge cluster with four styles, infotainment display to the right of that and to the left, a panel housing your trip computer, headlight controls and controls for your gauges.

The centerpiece of it all, however, is the main display. It’s a 9K affair, and it is the nerve centre of the whole car, similar to a Tesla Model Y – the LYRIQ’s main competition – or Mustang Mach-E. In addition to more common stuff like the back-up cam or navigation, its also from here that you activate your one-pedal drive, open your glovebox, and even activate your dome lights. You won’t find any native GM interfaces here when it comes to navigation; it’s all handled by Google so the map you see looks almost exactly like that what you’d see on your phone via Apple CarPlay.

It’s nice to have all that there, but even today, I still wonder if so much reliance on the touchscreen is just too distracting. You can drag icons to help keep all your most important stuff in one place and there is a shortcut tray at the base of the display but still; that’s a lot of scrolling to find your one-pedal drive menu, for example.

Otherwise, the cabin is ultra-comfortable and well put-together. Headroom and legroom, both front and back, are impressive (the LYRIQ is roughly the same size as the XT5, but gets more interior space), and since there’s no driveline, there are far fewer corners and panels to whack knees and elbows on. The fact that there are no rear climate controls is a shame. Apparently, that feature is coming and was left out as Cadillac raced to get the LYRIQ to market in order to satisfy the 3,300 pre-orders they already have.

The single-motor RWD model seen here is good for about 500 km of range, 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The AWD version arrives later and will make less range but more power – to the tune of 460 hp – and the charge cable in every LYRIQ comes with adapters so you can plug into a 120V or 240V outlet, effectively turning the charge cable itself into a level II charger. There’s also DC fast charge capability. It maxes out at 190 kW and can return over 120 km in about 10 minutes.

Power delivery comes almost as soon as you tip-in, as the rear-mounted EV motor gets the power right down. At over 5,610 pounds, though, the LYRIQ is no lightweight so you will feel that weight as you accelerate; it will be interesting to see how much better the dual-motor model can disguise the heft.

The more you drive, however, the more you realize the LYRIQ is more about the on-board experience than it is about setting your hair on fire. It’s about getting you to your destination in a quiet, buttoned-down matter and it’s a bullseye in that department.

Thanks to increased torsional stiffness, active noise cancellation on the suspension, as well as acoustic laminated glass and triple-sealed doors, it allows you to better enjoy your tunes on the fantastic AKG sound system – it’s called the LYRIQ, after all – and converse with your fellow occupants.

There’s no air-ride suspension at the moment, but the mechanically actuated adaptive dampers do a good job of keeping the LYRIQ neutral through turns and swallow up road imperfections with ease, even with the big wheels. It all comes together to provide an in-car experience that is absolutely befitting of a luxury EV such as this. Even the battery pack is in on the quality of life deal. Cadillac says it can recycle the heat generated by the 102 kWh battery to help heat the cockpit.

It's all an effort, Cadillac says, to provide the most bespoke experience possible and in a great many ways, they’ve turned that trick. It will take a little more power and the addition of certain features through over-the-air updates (with Super Cruise autonomous driving being the big one) to really drive the point home, however, so it will be thrilling to see what they can achieve once all the kinks are ironed out.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.