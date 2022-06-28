Why wouldn’t you spend all summer in linen?

Sometime in the early ’90s, when I was in high school and harboured dreams of becoming an actress, I landed a role in a stage production of Crimes of the Heart, the 1986 movie starring power trio Jessica Lange, Diane Keaton and Sissy Spacek. My friends longed to play Lange’s sexpot Meg, but I was only interested in Keaton’s Lenny, the older spinster sister always wearing bathrobes and prone to vomiting from anxiety. I may not have pursued a life in the footlights, but I did cultivate a life-long love for Diane Keaton and her characters.

Charming not in spite of their struggles but because of them, they’re uncompromising in their individuality but also riven with self-doubts; reluctant romantics with big dreams and bigger pants. They are who we are, and who we want to be. They’re also where we want to be: on a broad, empty beach in the Hamptons, for instance, like Keaton’s Erica Barry in Nancy Meyers’s 2003 movie Something’s Gotta Give, who’s always wearing bucket hats and some combination of canvas and linen in a palette of shell, cream and sea salt. I still long to grow up to be her. Meyers’s, let’s call it, masterpiece, is currently enjoying a fresh wave of popularity as it’s the birthplace of the so-called Coastal Grandmother. Divined by TikToker Lex Nicoleta, this aesthetic captures the dream of coastal living with its easeful pace and discreet wealth.

Keaton is the trend’s inimitable pinup and linen its essential fabric. When she and Jack Nicholson wander the shore against a wind-ruffled sea, generating the kind of intimate chemistry only a certain maturity can confer, it’s all smile-crinkled eyes and breeze-rippled linens. As I remember those beach vignettes, I feel a rising need to eat homemade clam pasta (see the film’s first dinner scene) served in French crockery, listen to Eartha Kitt’s “C’est Si Bon” and drink ice-cold Sancerre. These scenes would not seduce in the same way if the characters were wrapped in, say, fleece. Watching them trade repartée and collect beach stones would lack a certain je ne sais quoi had they been wearing high-performance nylon.

The beauty and romance of linen is in its low performance. If Keaton’s characters excel at the nervous breakdown—nobody falls apart onscreen quite like her; even her crying jags have impeccable comic timing—their wardrobe is all looseness and leisure. A linen dress or button-down has never met a snowflake or a stress leave. Linen is summertime set to thread.

Linen has not, however, always had such fresh associations. Made from the fibres of the inner bark of the flax plant, linen can trace its origins back about 10,000 years. Babylonians were credited with starting the linen trade until it was adopted by Ancient Egyptians, who used linens to clad and mummify their dead. In the Middle Ages, the term “linens” became synonymous with bedding and tablecloths. If linen was popularized in the Middle Ages, it has long been popular among the middle aged. But if it was once aspirational to be youthful, it is now fashionable to be elderly (at heart). Nicoleta, inventor of the coastal grandmother, is 26. It occurs to me that that is about the age I was when I first saw Something’s Gotta Give. I am now 46. I could be Nicoleta’s (coastal) mother. I pause to mournfully consider this while staring into the middle distance, a choice activity for coastal grandmothers everywhere—though ideally it would be out the picture windows of my Southampton manse.

As I continue to stare, I’m reminded of a quote from the late-great Nora Ephron: “Oh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was 26,” she wrote. “If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini and don’t take it off until you’re thirty-four.” Regretfully, I failed to spend the bloom of my youth exclusively in scant swimwear. But I’m now in my prime linen years, and it is summertime, and so I decide to dedicate myself to spending the rest of the season in CG-ready linens.

I turn my gaze to online shopping, my eyes fixing not on the horizon but on lovely linen apparel and homewares. I order Everlane’s so-called Tourist Pants—high-waisted trousers in a blend of linen and canvas that have the slightly rumpled la-di-da chic of Annie Hall’s iconic khaki trousers. They seem best accessorized with a Provencal market bag and a heat wave.

To my virtual market bag (i.e., my Everlane shopping cart), I add a linen Picnic Jumpsuit, in the limpid blue-and-white stripes of a beachy picnic blanket. It’s wonderfully soft and loose, as if loomed from a tradewind. I imagine Meryl Streep wearing it in her turn as a Montecito baker—another archetypal coastal grandma—in Nancy Meyers’s It’s Complicated. In the movie, Streep spends a great deal of time kneading croissant dough and tending to the bounteous produce in her garden. I feel I should wear the jumpsuit to pluck splendid heirloom tomatoes from my sun-soaked French potager, garden but I have neither that kind of talent nor garden so I wear it to pick up my son at school. Another child’s mother insists on knowing exactly where to purchase it.

I decide that my bed, too, deserves a new summer wardrobe, and so I order the white “Venice sheet set” from Venice, California, company Parachute Home. The linen sheets are light and airy, bestowing my bed with the languorous late look of a summer cloud. Suddenly, my bed seems like it should be furnishing the lush Italian villa of Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 film Call Me By Your Name. The Italian reference isn’t pure fantasy: Parachute founder Ariel Kaye was inspired by the luxurious bed linens she encountered on a trip to the Amalfi Coast, and determined to introduce that relaxed elegance to North America. It is possible that there is nothing more easeful than a linen-draped bed. One doesn’t wake up from this sort of opulent tangle to go to, say, work. One only leaves this sort of bed behind to wander, slowly, beneath the frescoed vaulted ceilings of an Italian summer estate to a breakfast spread set amongst apricot and peach trees and bathed in ripening sunshine.

On a recent hot Sunday afternoon, my son asked me: “Would you rather be fast or slow?” The question came apropos of nothing as he stretched on my mussed linen bed and stared into what I can only call the middle distance. Before I could answer—I am definitely not fast—he said: “I’d rather be slow, because if I eat a popsicle slowly, it lasts longer.” You are never too young to be a coastal grandmother at heart.