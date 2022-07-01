Travel news: Hotel revamps, T.O. experiences and Ottawa stays for less

Community centre

Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel — Canada’s largest Sheraton — has been undergoing a makeover for years, and the latest phase is now done. There’s a reinvented lobby level, which is home to collaborative workspaces (studios you can book by the hour or day), and two new food/drink spots (43 Down, a bar focused on cocktails and small bites, and Dual Citizen, a café by day and bar by night). Also ready in time for summer is an upgraded pool and outdoor garden area. The transformation is meant to give the downtown hotel the feel of a community hub, for travellers and Torontonians alike.

Play tourist in your own town

The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, will be rolling out a collection of new summer experiences, including a luxury yacht excursion, e-bike rentals, and a series of “master classes.” While some activities are geared to guests, all of the master classes are available even to those who aren’t staying at the hotel. You can sign up for chef-led lessons on making four different pastas from scratch, for example, or tour the hotel’s cheese cave (with nibbles, of course) and learn how to build a party-ready cheeseboard from the pros. Email toronto.guestrelations@ritzcarlton.com for details.

Urban retreat

In September, the Park Hyatt Toronto reopened after a multi-year redesign; now, its popular Stillwater Spa is back again, too, with a refreshed look by Studio Munge. The menu is relatively concise and classic — covering massage therapy, body rituals and facials — but the treatments are now more customized; products like Aromatherapy Associates essential oil blends are tailored to each guest. Plan to arrive early so you can loaf around in the aromatic steam room and sauna (access included with select services).

Limited-time offer

Take a trip to Canada’s capital for less: From now until Oct. 10, Ottawa Tourism is running a “3rd Night on Us” promo. Book a stay — at least three nights — with a participating hotel through ottawatourism.ca/3rdnightonus and your third night will be free.

Paddling 101

Canoe-curious but have no clue where to start? There’s no experience necessary to book a free 90-minute lesson this summer with a Parks Canada certified instructor, and you can learn how to paddle on two national historic sites: Ottawa’s Rideau Canal and Montreal’s Lachine Canal. Kids (at least five years old, and accompanied by a grown-up) can also join in the fun. Reserve online on each canal’s webpage at pc.gc.ca.