Had the pandemic permanently dampened my intrepid spirit? I travelled to wild Patagonia hoping to resurrect it

Along its hem is Mallin Colorado, a family-run ecolodge. Behind the property, trails shaded by lenga and nirre trees festooned in Spanish moss carve up the hillside. Tiny tangerine butterflies escort us up to a viewpoint overlooking the Cordón Contreras mountain range and its hanging glaciers. Only the hollow tap-tap-tap of the scarlet-headed Magellanic woodpecker echoes in the silence.

The lake beckons, and we paddle the choppy shoreline in kayaks out to the Marble Caves, where thousands of years of waves and rain have sculpted calcium carbonate into architectural arches and tunnels. Swirls of grey and blue paint the marble, reflecting the luminescent water as we paddle through and around the caves.

Later, we stop just outside the small town of Puerto Bertrand, hypnotized by the surreal, Kool-Aid-blue Baker River. I have to get out on the water, and we hire a guide from one of the small rafting companies that dot the main beach. Sharing a raft with a Spanish couple, we paddle through the frothing rapids.

“Don’t worry, it’s safe,” says our guide, Javi, who must have seen my jaw drop at the metre-high waves up ahead. My paddle is rendered useless as the raft bucks and dives through the swells, and our group whoops and hollers. I let myself relinquish control, exhilarated.

Nearing the end of our trip, we come to a roadside sign for Patagonia National Park — the newest in the Route of Parks — where an entirely different landscape emerges. Rolling pampas sweep towards towering mountains and a cloudless blue sky.

With very few tourists here, it’s the resident guanacos (a wild camelid related to the llama) that greet us as we arrive at the Explora lodge inside the park, gathering around the property’s slender golden poplars.

Over the next few days, we hike deep into the landscape of the 750,000-acre park. As we work our way up through the steppe on the 23-kilometre Laguna Altas Trail, we pause before a shrub dotted with tiny purple berries. “It’s said if you eat the calafate berry, you’ll return to Patagonia,” says our Explora guide, Manuel Montti. I immediately pop a few in my mouth, savouring their tart sweetness.

Continuing our climb through lenga forest tinged red by the early autumn air, we spot a tiny pygmy owl blinking its amber eyes at us from a branch. Drenched in sweat after a 1,200-metre ascent, we finally reach the ridgeline where two condors wheel through the blue sky.

Between craggy rocks, the first in a string of mountaintop lakes sparkles like a sapphire. Astonishingly, we have the trail entirely to ourselves. There’s nothing between me and the endless mountains ahead.

On the Avilés Trail the following day, we trek a path once used by early settlers moving livestock through the Avilés Valley. We track the ghosts of gauchos — South America’s legendary cowboys — through forested hillsides and across umber mountaintops, stopping to inhale the bright citrus scent of paramela bush that blooms on the riverbanks, which the horsemen gave their loved ones. Out here, there’s a sense of lawlessness that rides on the rasping wind carving through the grasses.

Patagonia feels like one of the planet’s last frontiers, a place where you could forget who you once were and disappear into the wild. I decide to leave my trembling pandemic self behind here, like a vagabond on the side of the road. Watching the endless pampas and glacier-fed rivers recede as we drive away, I catch my eyes in the side mirror. I feel a little wilder, too.

Accommodation was provided to writer Chloe Berge by Mallin Colorado and Explora, which did not review or approve this article.