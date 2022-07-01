One of Scotland’s top golf resorts has just opened a city hotel right in the heart of Edinburgh

The backstory: Avid golfers may already be acquainted with the Gleneagles Hotel — a resort on the rolling hills of Perthshire, Scotland, renowned for its three championship courses and a nine-hole “wee course.”

Now, the hospitality company has arrived in the city, adding a new property in Edinburgh: the Gleneagles Townhouse, which takes over a building that was once home to the British Linen Bank, and later the Bank of Scotland. The luxury hotel comes complete with a swanky members’ club, a restaurant serving seasonal Scottish fare, and a rooftop bar with skyline views.

The space: Each of the 33 rooms and suites, ranging from about 270 to 430 square feet, embrace the building’s heritage. There’s a sense of royal grandeur throughout, reflected in details like the canopy crown headboards, original fireplaces and regal textiles. Select suites overlook the lively St Andrew Square, a public garden filled with history, centred around a towering Roman column.

The dining: The hotel’s main restaurant is the Spence, where head chef Jonny Wright serves modern Scottish-inspired cuisine that celebrates the country’s bounty of produce. Highlights of the seasonal menu include a mushroom tart with smooth goat’s-curd mousse, or wild sika deer haunch with spinach, roasted morels, asparagus and pickled baby turnips. At Lamplighters, the rooftop bar, guests can sip a cocktail like the Leerie — Casamigos tequila, cordial, Aperol, cranberry and coconut — while gazing at the stars above the medieval Old Town.