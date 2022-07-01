I hate showing my arms. What can I wear in the heat? Ask The Kit

Another brand she likes is Starkx from Santa Monica, available in boutiques such as Canopy Blue and Over the Rainbow, and online. “They focus on light, relaxed cotton and waffle pieces,” Sheffman says, adding they offer lots of different sleeve options, so they clearly “are aware of the suffering” those of us with arm issues go through.

Drawing the eye to your face, neck and clavicle is a good way to pull focus from the arms. Peasant blouses are good for this, especially ones that almost come off the shoulder, or a low-cut neckline will take the emphasis off the arms. Similarly, “wear fabulously interesting bangles and bracelets,” Sheffman says. “It draws the eye down, toward something shiny.”

If you go for prints, go for a micro floral or polka-dot. “The smaller the print the smaller the area appears,” says Sheffman. But she admits that these rules, while they work, are a bit old-fashioned. So if you love big, bold patterns, buy and wear them with joy and pride, and use that energy to distract yourself from your arms.

If you’re going for long sleeves in the summer, make sure you choose natural fibres. Sheffman’s best bets are cotton, which can be waffled or crinkled, linen, flax, ramie, Tencel and bamboo. Breathability is a big plus for summer comfort and these fabrics also fall nicely. Polyester — which is what you find at a lot of the fast-fashion chains — is far less forgiving, as well as steamier in the summer.

Then there is the layering option. Though I can’t look at my closet full of kimonos and robes in the heat of the summer, there are times you want to wear a sleeveless piece and know you will be more comfortable if you add a layer on top, especially in air conditioning. Again, look for ultralight, natural fabrics. “Thin little cardigans are my go-to to complete an outfit and provide a layering option,” says Sheffman. “But you don’t want to wear anything strapless if you are arm-phobic, because then you are married to your coverup.”

When it comes to dresses, look for a fluttery sleeve in chiffon or silk, something that isn’t creating a sharp line, or fitting you too tightly for comfort. Ruffles, she says, add pretty softness to the whole look. “They can also perform camouflage duties and a neckline ruffle can often cover the part of arm you don’t love.”

Sheffman adds in another consideration for the alterationist: “You can close up bra-revealing armholes. If the armhole gapes, you can see way too much of your bra,” she says, pointing out that if you are worried about your arms, there is a high likelihood you are also worried about the overhang around the bra at the sides.

If you decide you want to change how your arms look, there are cosmetic procedures such as brachioplasty for that — go right ahead, no judgment, no shame. (We did a whole story about what brachioplasty is really like.)

However you get your confidence, though, make sure that confidence itself is your goal. And remember that no one looks good — or is good company — when ruminating on or complaining about what we perceive as our flaws. Let’s take a page from a new generation and put our energy instead into loving ourselves more.

Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com