A taste of modern Jamaica: On the island, traditional local ingredients are being reimagined by the next generation of chefs

But salad in and of itself on the island is kind of revolutionary. “It’s so hot here, we should really be salad people,” Tomlinson tells me. But it’s just not part of a traditional Caribbean diet.

While Jamaica is a paradise for vegan food, a staple of Rastafarian eating, Tomlinson and the Rousseaus say it’s only recently that restaurants like theirs have started leaning into fresher, plant-based menus.

On the colourfully painted patio of Miss T’s chill garden spot, you can try inventive dishes such as “crabby cakes” made with jackfruit and heart of palm, or “esco tofu,” a spin on spicy and tangy escovitch made with soybean protein instead of fish. (They pair perfectly with a sorrel-flavoured Red Stripe beer.)

I find a push for innovation at the fine-dining level, too, including at the Sugar Mill inside Montego Bay’s luxe Half Moon resort. Open to outside guests, the restaurant, which sits on a former sugar plantation, wants its menu to tell both old and new stories about Jamaican food, from the countryside to the seaside.

Chef de cuisine Christopher Golding and his team concoct the aforementioned oxtail ravioli and jerk potatoes au gratin, an Italian and French mingling I fully endorse. I also love the refreshing crunch of the jerk chicken rolls with chocho (chayote) and papaya slaw, and the satisfying, starchy goodness of breadfruit gnocchi stuffed with seafood in a classic Jamaican coconut-based rundown sauce.

These dishes aren’t at all what I expected, and yet everything I’d crave on a Caribbean epicurean adventure. Back at the Summerhouse with the Rousseaus, dining on vintage blue and white china reminiscent of the fine tableware they grew up with, I’m reminded of the stereotypes that seem to define Jamaican food abroad, and the problematic way Caribbean cuisine is regarded as ubiquitously rustic and “unrefined.”

Even casual country food is oversimplified. Take jerk, for example: People associate it with the blend of herbs and spices (of which there are too many to list here). But jerk cooking is as much about the method and legacy of the Maroons, slaves who fled the plantations to the surrounding mountainous regions.

The Maroons sustained themselves in part by transforming tough cuts of wild meat into a delectable meal by preserving it in spices and smoking it in holes they dug deep in the ground to prevent the smoke from revealing their location.

When the Rousseau sisters were approached by IFC World Bank to help a group of Jamaican companies develop a line of sauces for the U.S. market, they recommended staying away from jerk. It was too cliché and misrepresentative of the authentic process, says Michelle. “Jerk isn’t something you can buy in a bottle.”

More to the point, modern Jamaican restaurants like theirs are offering something more authentic than jerk in a bottle: accessible and relevant new interpretations that combine a powerful culinary past with the richness and diversity of food today.

Writer Claire Sibonney travelled as a guest of the Jamaica Tourist Board, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: Air Canada, WestJet and Sunwing operate non-stop flights from Toronto to Montego Bay (about four hours).

Where to stay: With three distinct accommodation areas and sprawling villas, and more than three kilometres of coastline, Montego Bay’s Half Moon resort feels more like a luxurious village than a hotel. In the stunning beach town of Ocho Rios, head to the timeless 1950s-era Jamaica Inn, a small, family-owned property where all 52 suites and cottages offer ocean views from expansive verandas. While you’re here, sip on the fancy cocktails that inspired British author Ian Fleming to stipulate martinis “shaken not stirred” for James Bond.

What else to do: Learn about artisanal chocolate from Pure Chocolate Company, one of the fastest-growing chocolatiers in Jamaica. At the Ocho Rios location, husband-and-wife pastry chef duo Rennae Johnson and Wouter Tjeertes host workshops, where you can make bars and bonbons with your choice of toppings and flavours, from cinnamon to jerk spice.