Cycle the city, kayak the river, see all the greenery: Chicago, land of skyscrapers, is also a lush outdoor playground

Standing atop the Skydeck Chicago, an observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, I’m viscerally reminded of my strong aversion to heights. But my vertigo is slightly soothed by the visible pops of greenery before me: more than 500 vegetation-covered roofs peppered throughout town. The city has more such green rooftops than almost any other place in the U.S., and it’s all the more obvious from my vantage point.

Chicago invented the skyscraper, but I’ve arrived to explore a different side of the city: the outdoor playground that’s readily accessible from the dense urban centre, where locals and travellers alike can bike the waterfront, kayak the river, walk along a train-track-turned-trail and clamber up a climbing park.

Bringing green to grey concrete isn’t new to Chicago, given that projects like Millennium Park opened in 2004. The 24.5-acre space was built to cover a former rail yard, train tracks and parking garages, as well as complete the construction of the adjacent Grant Park. In a way, that makes it one of the largest green-roof projects in the world, enticing people to head outside in the Loop (the downtown core).

I decide to make like a quiet-loving local and check out one of the city’s lesser-known conservation areas via an easy ride north to Lincoln Park. Using the lakefront bicycle path, I peddle a Divvy bike, available at hundreds of stations around town. I spin along the 29-kilometre trail that hugs Lake Michigan, and its surprisingly turquoise water, to get to the Bill Jarvis Migratory Bird Sanctuary where I hope to catch a glimpse of some of the travelling birds taking a seasonal break.

May and June are mating time for plenty of species passing through, so the eight-acre, fenced-off protected land is abuzz with birds. As I walk into the shady enclave, a sense of calm immediately settles in. I keep my eyes peeled for its transitory visitors, like black-crowned night herons.

The nearby Highway 41 fades into the background, sharing the soundscape with flocks of robins, sparrows and ducks there to pair up while passing through. Before emerging from the path thick with flora, I’m excited to spot a pair of multicoloured wood ducks swimming in the protected marshy waters of this contained oasis.

Later that afternoon, I decide to take a cue from the water fowl and do some paddling of my own, to see some of the city’s most famous buildings from a fresh point of view: from the water, aboard a bright green kayak. The downtown’s Chicago Riverwalk, built in 2001, is home to Urban Kayaks, where my guide, Joe, takes me on a tour of the storied river, pointing out historic buildings as we glide along.

A few minutes later, he stops mid-sentence: “Black-crowned night herons!” Joe exclaims, pointing his paddle to a pair of birds roosting between the wooden wharf’s boards. He explains that the Riverwalk’s third phase was completed in 2016 when underwater palettes were installed to feed fish, which in turn attracts birds. Last summer, otters were spotted swimming about, the pollution-sensitive creatures attesting to the water’s recovering health.

I see another example of nature’s return the following afternoon, when I meet John Paige at the trailhead of the 606 (or Bloomingdale Trail), a nearly 4.5-kilometre pedestrian and bike path built on a former train track, which opened to the public in 2015. The retired urban planner is happy to inform me that it’s the longest such repurposed green space in the country: “Even longer than New York’s High Line,” he adds with an edge of friendly competition.

Walking along the verdant path, I notice how the plants alongside were introduced with purpose but allowed to grow a bit wild, with intermingling low-maintenance tall grasses and seasonal blooms. Paige draws my attention to the serviceberry trees, which bear a deep purple fruit. In the heat of summer, these will get picked and donated to a nearby ice cream shop for a hyperlocal dessert. Before heading our separate ways, Paige leads me off the path to see its underbelly. It isn’t a pristine, smooth structure: I can see the steel rebar intentionally left as a reminder of its history.