An insider’s guide to London, England: Where to find inspiring art, cool shops and classic Sunday roast

London, England, is a global hub for fashion and culture, with scores of buzzy neighbourhoods to explore beyond the most central postcodes and main attractions. For those who want to experience the U.K. capital like a stylish local, we asked Canadian expat Peghah Maleknejad to share a few of her favourite places to go, when she’s not styling magazine covers or runway shows at London Fashion Week. The East Ender, who moved to London nine years ago, is the senior fashion editor at Hero and Heroine magazines, making her something of an authority on the city’s chic corners.

For fashion inspiration: Dover Street Market (18-22 Haymarket, entrance on Orange St.) The first Dover Street Market, founded by Rei Kawakubo and Adrian Joffe of Japanese label Comme des Garçons, opened in London in 2004, and has been a must-visit for fashion lovers ever since. (The store moved to this address from Mayfair in 2016.) On the shop floor, you’ll find collections from local designers Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner, alongside a tightly edited selection of pieces from international labels such as Loewe and Prada. “It’s curated so well. The designers they have are all the ones I love,” says Maleknejad. “They’re not afraid to get pieces that are more crazy.”

For Sunday roast and a pint: The Crooked Billet (84 Upper Clapton Rd.)

“Pub life is very important here. It’s where you eat with your family. It’s where you celebrate birthdays,” says Maleknejad. “I think if I ever left London, pub culture is what I’d miss most.” Her local is the Crooked Billet in Hackney, a quintessential British pub with a large beer garden and picnic table seating. Expect local cask ales, a dozen beers on tap, and stone-baked pizzas alongside more classic pub fare. “I always really love getting the Sunday roast.”

For impressive art and architecture: Tate Britain (Millbank)

Tate Modern may be one of London’s most popular galleries, but Maleknejad’s pick is a less crowded sibling spot: Tate Britain, which houses an unrivalled collection of British art in a templelike landmark. “The building is so beautiful,” she says, “and the inside has this really beautiful spiral white staircase and amazing tile floors.” Admission is free outside of special exhibitions, which currently include the works of sculptor Cornelia Parker (on until Oct. 16) and painter Walter Sickert (on until Sept. 18). After your visit, Maleknejad suggests a stroll along the nearby Thames River.

For souvenirs and gifts: Donlon Books (75 Broadway Market)

This colourful, independent bookshop/publisher is noted for its curated selection of titles, both new and hard to get. The rare finds section stocks out-of-print photo books, for instance, alongside first-edition paperbacks in multiple languages. It’s also a place where you can find independent zines next to limited-edition art posters, and the staff is always ready to offer savvy recommendations. “It’s great for buying gifts, or just to have a little peruse around,” says Maleknejad.

For lively open-air shops: Broadway Market (E8, Hackney)

Maleknejad fell in love with this Hackney market when she first moved to London and lived five minutes away. “It’s basically an amazing street with really good restaurants and shops, and on Saturdays, they have a huge actual market there,” she says. “It’s packed with people always.” On market Saturdays, and “food and florist” Sundays, you can find food stands, and vendors selling everything from soap to knick-knacks and vintage clothes. Maleknejad recommends Fin and Flounder, a fishmonger, for “the best oysters you’ll ever have.”