I’ve just found out my rent is increasing. What are my options?

Higher borrowing costs and home prices are pushing people out of the housing market, leaving them with little choice but to rent. That’s putting strain on the rental market, causing average rents to climb higher.

According to the June 2022 Rent Report issued by Rentals.ca, a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto, Burlington or Etobicoke will now set you back an average of more than $1,900.

In May, the average rental price for all Canadian properties — including apartments, townhouses and condos — listed on Rentals.ca was $1,888, representing a 10.5 per cent year-over-year increase and the largest monthly increase in two years.

So, what can you do if your landlord tells you your rent is going up?

According to Jordann Brown, content manager and spokesperson for Zolo, a Canadian real estate marketplace, the first step is to make sure it’s legal.

“That means checking that the amount of the rental increase isn’t over the allowable limit for your property and ensuring they are following the required protocols for raising your rent,” says Brown.

For 2022, Ontario’s maximum allowable rent increase for units covered by the Residential Tenancies Act is set at 1.2 per cent. That doesn’t apply to units in buildings occupied for the first time after Nov. 15, 2018, or social housing units.

Landlords can apply to raise rents higher, but they have to meet specific requirements and get approval from the Landlord and Tenant Board.

In Ontario, if your landlord gets an “above guideline increase” approved, they still have to wait 12 months between increases and provide at least 90 days’ written notice.

“If the rental increase violates any rules set out by your province’s residential tenancies board, you can appeal the increase,” Brown says. She cautions that while the process of appealing the increase can take some time, you won’t have to pay the increase if your landlord is in the wrong.