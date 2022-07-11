Sandals hurt my feet. Are any both comfortable and chic? Ask The Kit

“Is it possible to find comfortable walking sandals that still look good? I’m going to Europe this month and I can’t wait to get my steps in on the cobblestones. But I don’t want to wear the same running shoes I wore all pandemic. Are there sandals designed with foot health and comfort in mind that I won’t be immediately embarrassed by? Can I find some that take orthotics?” — Wincing wherever I walk

When I was young and arrogant and believed myself to be immortal I wrote a scalding story for a city magazine about the scourge of the Birkenstock. I dismissed them as a clunky relic of the hippie era, bragging about how my foot, accustomed to strappy stilettos, would cramp when offered a moulded footbed. The universe got the last laugh: I now have the feet of a 75-year-old, decades prematurely, and I deserve them for that next-level hubris.

That was a long time ago, before Birks became wildly fashionable through various collaborations with designer fashion houses. Now I alternate between two pairs of Birkenstock Arizonas — matte navy and metallic silver — all summer long unless I’m going to a wedding. I’m not alone: during the pandemic, the siren call of comfortable footwear lured most of us. And handily, the current generation of young immortals are wiser than I was: they have made what used to be considered “ugly” sandals cool.

Walking on a Cloud is the place to go for comfortable shoes, so that is where I went to seek out more info for you, Wincing. In the past 10 years, both its stock and clientele have become younger and hipper, says co-owner Lori Vella. She’s a second-generation comfort footwear purveyor — her father started his own shoe business in Toronto 60 years ago and Walking on a Cloud was folded into that, so the footwear knowledge goes deep. “We went in early on the Ugg trend and that brought in a new generation of customers,” Vella says. “Then we started to bring in youthful, boutique brands” like Gabor, Wonders and Redback. But comfort is at the centre of what they do.

“Fit is everything,” she says. “What works for my foot may not work for you.” Shoes, especially walking shoes and sandals, are something you need to try on or be prepared to return if they’re not quite right. “Keep trying styles until you get a feel for what works.”

When you go into the store, a high-tech gadget will help you find the perfect fit the first time. “We’ve just installed Aetrex Albert 3D foot scanners in three of our stores,” Vella says; the rest of the chain will get them soon. The scanner does more than determine foot size — it measures length, width, girth, and instep and arch height, and then produces a 3D model of your foot. All this info means staff can recommend shoes that will not only fit properly, but be best suited to your individual foot concerns. (Some problems need to be diagnosed and addressed by your doctor or a podiatrist, Vella cautions.)

“If you need an insole, the scanner will tell you what will work. You may still need a custom insole (from a podiatrist),” she says, “but we can point you to sandals that will accommodate either off-the-shelf or custom insoles.”

Here are Vella’s key sandal recommendations: look for lightweight footbeds cushioned with memory foam or air cushioning or similar. Flexibility is also important and adjustability, because your feet swell in the heat and when you walk long distances. Most of all, look for proper support.

When it comes to fabrics, Vella likes soft leather that is breathable. But there are some great EVA options — the acronym stands for ethylene-vinyl acetate, a naturally stretchy polymer that is bouncy — which makes for sandals that feel like running shoes. Vella says the Dansko Kandi sandal made of 50 per cent bio-based EVA is very popular, with a comfortable footbed, arch support and lightweight, easy-to-clean uppers.

Birkenstock also has a great EVA version of the classic Arizona sandal. Vella points out that Mephisto has “similar styles with arch and metatarsal support, made of quality materials. Mephisto's are fancier with prints, metallics and bling!”