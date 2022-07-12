Here’s what to shop for on Amazon Prime Day

The sparkly hoop earrings

Swarovski Vittore hoop earrings, $75 (on sale from $95), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The details: If a silver finish and hit of sparkle is your jewelry cup of tea, these lightweight Swarovski hoops will be just what you’re looking for. Featuring high-shine white crystals, these earrings offer a hint of glimmer to any outfit, from a T-shirt and jeans to your next wedding guest look. Everyone needs a little sparkle in their life.

The serious espresso machine

Breville espresso machine, $546 (on sale from $650), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The details: Upgrade your coffee experience to barista level with this Breville espresso machine that’s going to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day for a really good price. There’s a reason this machine is the crème de la crème: It guarantees the right dose of ground beans and water pressure for that perfect espresso shot. It also heats up your milk to microfoam status, to help you perfect all the latte art your heart desires. Available in a slick, brushed stainless steel, this machine will look so good on your kitchen counter. If you’ve been sitting on a coffee upgrade, this is your opportunity.

The sunglasses to keep forever

Ray-Ban sunglasses, $145 (on sale from $198), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The details: It doesn’t get more classic than Ray-Bans when it comes to sunglasses. While the brand’s Wayfarers and Aviators get a lot of love, these round-framed metal styles are actually our favourite Ray-Ban style. The round lenses feel cool and contemporary without looking too retro. Plus: The frames are less chunky, so they’ll feel super light on your face when you’re out and about this summer.

The sleek smart speaker

Echo Dot Generation 4 smart speaker with clock, $43 (on sale from $80), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The details: Don’t be fooled by how small this compact spherical smart speaker is — it’s packed with functions. Not only does it deliver crisp, balanced sound when you play your Spotify playlist, its subtle LED display shows the time — perfect for setting a timer on your kitchen counter or as an alarm for your bedside table. (With just a tap, you can snooze it when you want those five extra minutes.) Grab a few and place them in key spots across the house.

The sleek white sneakers

Adidas Ultraboost sneakers, $174 (on sale from $248), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The details: If you love white sneakers as much as we do, a fresh new pair is periodically required. Want a pair that’s comfortable, performance-ready and stylish enough to take you to the gym and back? These Adidas Ultraboost sneakers have your name on them. Made of a knitted textile material with plush cushioning, they’re so light and comfortable you’ll feel like you’re running in a pair of socks. But don’t worry, your feet are getting all the support they need, thanks to the midfoot cage and supportive heel counter.

The chef-worthy pasta maker

Philips pasta maker, $224 (on sale from $299), amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The details: If you fancy yourself an entertainer, know that fresh pasta will impress your dinner party guests every time. And with this super-cool pasta maker, you won’t need to spend all afternoon making it yourself. You just throw in the ingredients and let the machine mix, knead and extrude up to half a pound of tasty pasta in as little as 10 minutes. It comes with four different shaping discs, so you can create a variety of pastas and noodles including spaghetti, fettuccine, penne and lasagna. Carbonara at your casa has never been easier.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca