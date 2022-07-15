Travel news: Ontario’s latest golf staycation spot, Edinburgh’s appeal and destination dining in Whistler

Outdoor rec

One of Canada’s top-ranked golf courses has expanded into an all-season resort, offering overnight accommodations geared to group vacations. You can now book one of three revamped houses at Black Bear Ridge near Belleville, Ont., noted for its 18-hole, Brian Magee–designed championship course (which will remain open to the public). The biggest home, the Wallace House — once Magee’s own vacation property — can sleep up to 20 people. There’s more in the works for the resort, which has a development plan to add additional accommodations, a destination spa, an expanded clubhouse and other features.

Hometown tables

When W Toronto opens its doors on July 21, Yorkville will get three new food and drink venues in the hotel: Public School, a coffee house by day, and kitchen/bar by night, with a plant-centric (but not exclusively vegan) menu of salads and other casual fare; Living Room, a 5,000-square-foot lobby/lounge specializing in tapas and Champagnes; and Skylight, a rooftop restaurant and bar serving up Mediterranean-inspired plates and swank cocktails late into the night.

Top of the list

How do you rank the “best cities in the world”? The Time Out Index 2022 quizzed 20,000 urbanites to create their shortlist, which points readers to places locals are raving about. In the number one spot this year is Edinburgh, noted for its food and drink scene and other draws; reasons to visit Scotland’s capital include the forthcoming Port of Leith Distillery, currently under construction in the historic port district. A nine-storey vertical distillery producing single-malt Scotch whisky, the architectural landmark/visitor attraction is slated to open in 2023.

Coming soon

Ahead of its launch, expected this summer, Whistler Village’s Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar has already been described by Vancouver magazine as “the most significant opening the mountain town has seen in decades.” Anticipation is high for the fine-dining spot, whose partners include chef Alex Chen (of Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar and “Iron Chef Canada”-winning fame). Expect Pacific Northwest cuisine that highlights the local bounty, with dishes like Dungeness crab spaghettini, served in a spacious setting, with seating for 150 people indoors, and more al fresco.