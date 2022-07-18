How can I save on monthly mortgage payments besides switching to a fixed-rate mortgage?

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point, its biggest increase in more than two decades. The hike means that Canadians with variable-rate mortgages will immediately see their monthly interest payments increase. For homeowners who aren’t considering switching to a fixed-rate mortgage, there are other options.

According to Jordann Brown, content manager and spokesperson for Canadian real estate marketplace, one option is to lengthen your amortization period. The amortization period is the time it takes to pay your mortgage in full.

Spreading out your remaining mortgage balance over a longer term can help you lower monthly mortgage payments and give you some extra wiggle room in your budget — at least until interest rates and high inflation stabilize. The downside of lengthening your amortization period is that because it will take you longer to repay your loan, you will pay interest over a longer period of time.

“Stretching out an amortization seems almost counterintuitive because most homeowners dream of the day their mortgage is paid off completely,” said Sung Lee, a mortgage expert at rates.ca. “This is an option you can use in challenging environments just to get your finances in order.”

If, for example, you originally had a 25-year amortization and you’re ahead of your payment schedule, Lee says you could speak to your financial institution about returning to your original amortization or a more manageable period.

However, Brown cautions that extending your mortgage’s amortization can sometimes require you to refinance, which can trigger fees or a new, higher mortgage rate. “You’ll need to weigh the cost of refinancing against the benefit of a lower monthly payment,” said Brown.

Suppose you have a home equity line of credit (HELOC). In that case, Lee recommends Canadians look into moving other high-interest debt payments — such as personal lines of credit, car loans and student loans — onto their existing HELOC for short-term cash flow relief. “You have to look at how much interest you’re paying overall across all your liabilities,” said Lee.

But, generally, your monthly mortgage payment is a fixed cost and difficult to lower. “If you’re looking to reduce your monthly housing costs, consider tackling the variable expenses such as utilities or home insurance,” said Brown.