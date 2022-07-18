Postmedia shares rise after Google deal while threats of a recession rattle RBC. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (PNC-A.TO) +64.84%

Shares of the Toronto-based media conglomerate rose after it struck a deal with Google. As part of the deal, Google will pay to host stories published by Postmedia-owned brands, including National Post and Financial Post. The deal gives Postmedia Network’s stock a much-needed lift after it posted a net loss of $16.8 million in the third quarter.

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (VIVO-T) +11.11%

Lawmakers in the U.S. offered American and Canadian pot stocks a reprieve from the cannabis crash. U.S. Senate Democrats are planning to roll out a bill that will decriminalize marijuana at the federal level this week. As a result, shares of Toronto-based Vivo Cannabis — which have plunged by more than 37 per cent in the past year — appear to be making a small, yet noticeable comeback.

Telesat Corp. (TSAT-T) +11.88%

The Rogers outage, which knocked out WiFi and cellular services and even forced The Weeknd to postpone his hometown concert in Toronto, appears to have reignited investor interest in companies like Telesat Corp. The Ottawa-based company plans to launch a low Earth orbit satellite constellation that will help provide high-speed internet access in rural and remote parts of Canada.

LOSERS

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) -7.01%

Disappointing second-quarter results from U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley and a looming recession rattled Canadian bank stocks. Out of Canada’s big six banks, RBC posted the biggest loss last week. Shares of the country’s largest lender have dropped by 20 per cent since their January peak.