First Drive - 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

As for powertrains, there are notable changes for two of the four Silverado engines. The base 2.7-litre turbocharged four-cylinder has a new, more rigid cylinder block and a crankshaft that is 30 per cent stiffer. Noise and vibration have been reduced and torque is up by 24 per cent to 430 lb-ft. Horsepower is rated at 310. The 3.0-litre Duramax turbo diesel now has a max tow package available for 2WD models that is rated at 13,200 pounds, which is 3,800 greater than the previous model.

The ZR2

Another big development for the ’22 Silverado is the introduction of the first-ever ZR2 off-roader. Like the mid-size Colorado ZR2, the Silverado variant comes loaded for bear with serious off-road kit starting with Multimatic 40 mm DSSV spool-valve dampers, uniquely tuned springs, front and rear electronic locking differentials, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires, terrain mode – one-pedal driving in 4LO, unique skip plates and more. The ZR2 is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 (420 hp / 460 lb-ft) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Other unique ZR2 features include removable bumper end caps for easier replacement in case they become damaged and a dual exhaust that’s hidden under the rear bumper.

The ZR2 receives a black hood insert, unique grille, with integrated lighting and an open Chevy bow tie emblem, which is called a “flow tie”, for improved engine cooling. Unique black 18-inch wheels, wheel mouldings ZR2 badges and Jet Black /Graystone leather trimmed interior are also standard as is the new multimedia system and digital instrument cluster as noted above.

A media drive event for the 2022 Silverado staged by GM Canada provided seat time in several Silverado models, but the ZR2 was the one I spent the most time driving.

Our trek from the Toronto Airport Marriott to Haliburton in cottage country took the better part of a day and my drive partner and I drove most of the route in a Sand Dune ZR2 tester. I have to say the ZR2’s on-road manners surprised me somewhat, but in a good way. Despite riding on 33-inch all-terrain tires, its cabin is quite hushed at speed, and the ride quality wasn’t by any means punishing. And, of course, the 6.2-litre V8 delivers loads of power throughout the rev range.

While its looks might suggest it’s ready for the zombie apocalypse, the ZR2 interior is downright luxe, with rich leather seating, lots of soft-touch trim materials and two gorgeous pin-sharp HD screens. I’ve long thought the Silverado to be a fine truck in need of a more modern interior, especially on the tech front and I’m pleased to see it so well addressed here.

On day two, our group put a fleet of ZR2s through their paces on a challenging off-road course consisting of grassy, muddy, rocky and suspension-articulating terrain that proved to be an excellent test bed for not only the ZR2, but its fancy Multimatic dampers as well.

Both performed impressively. Multimatic’s DSSV (Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve) dampers, which use three separate spool valves to control damping provide a high degree of control and predictability over challenging terrain, while the ZR2 itself handles anything thrown at it. The presence of front and rear e-lockers, combined with a dedicated Terrain mode make foraging through deep mud ruts and over rock piles feel much less daunting.

In all, the ZR2 benefits from the updates made to the entire Silverado lineup, while also delivering the off-road goods. It has the rugged off-roader looks buyers in the segment want, but also the capability for serious off-road trekking. GM Canada is aggressively pricing the ZR2 with a starting MSRP that is thousands less than that of the Ford F-150 Raptor and RAM TRX, indicating a confidence in what the ZR2 package offers.

Its rivals should take note.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.