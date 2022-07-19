First Look - 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Chevrolet continues its march to electrification – part of General Motors’ 0-0-0 plan (zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion) – that sees the brand go full-electric by 2035 with this: the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.

It will be using GM’s Ultium platform, the company’s modular EV platform that already underpins the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. In the Blazer, it will be good for up to 515 kilometres in RS RWD form. There will also be an SS AWD option and while they haven’t yet announced range for that vehicle, they have said that it will be good for 564 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque. We’ll save you from looking it up yourself as that’s more power and torque than what’s made by the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, the most powerful version of the vehicle that will be one of the Blazer’s closest competitors. You will have to activate a specific drive mode for all that power; dubbed “WOW” for “Wide Open Watts” – as you do – and will make for a zero-96 km/h sprint in less than four seconds.

“The Blazer EV SS has the soul of a sports car,” said Michael MacPhee, Chevrolet Canada brand director. “And while it represents the pinnacle of performance for Chevrolet’s EV SUV line-up, all models offer stirring capabilities that will surprise and delight true performance devotees.”

It will be available in four trim levels – 1LT ($51,998, although all figures are estimates for now), 2LT ($56,598), RS ($61,298) and SS ($80,998) – and Chevrolet has tried to craft distinctive styling packages to differentiate each trim from the other. The 1LT, for example, gets standard 19-inch wheels and a monochromatic styling package while the hi-po SS gets 22-inch wheels, a unique front grille, LED lighting, and contrast-colour roof and door pillars. Overall, the Blazer EV was designed to invoke the styling of the current Blazer, for which the designers turned to the Camaro sports car for inspiration.

Speaking of sports car inspiration: inside the Blazer EV, we find more of this in the form of a flat-bottomed steering wheel and turbine-shaped HVAC vents. There’s also a 17.7-inch infotainment display that, like similar items found on the Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, will be your hub for infotainment, apps and other in-car commands. Driver assistance features range from reverse auto braking, to advanced park assist, lane keep assist and pedestrian detection.

Of course, the big question many have when it comes to any new GM product these days is the availability of GM’s proprietary Super Cruise semi-autonomous tech. For the uninitiated, Super Cruise will allow you to drive hands-free assuming certain parameters are met; you have to be on a divided highway with no level crossings, and the road has to be mapped into the system. About 200,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada have been mapped and when you’re on them, you’ll be able to drive without your hands on the wheel or your feet on the pedals, the system can change lanes for you and even depart the highway. And, it comes as little surprise that the Blazer EV will get the tech, though it will be an option.

Power, features and range are all important factors for any EV, but charge times and infrastructure are often above all of that.

To that end, the Blazer EV can be charged at up to 190 kw, which, according to GM, should provide about 125 miles of range (201 km) in 10 minutes of charge time for RS RWD models. Each Blazer EV will of course come equipped with an 11 kW onboard AC charge module for home charging. There’s also a brake regen setting that will likely act as a form of one-pedal driving, in keeping with the competition.

If that wasn’t enough, not only will the Blazer EV be for the buying public, but a Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is in development as well. It will get the largest battery in the line-up and will be available with dual-motor AWD. Add Brembo front brakes and an interior designed specifically for police officers, and you have an EV pursuit vehicle as capable as anything gas powered.