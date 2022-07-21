Here are the best (and prettiest) vibrators

The cost: $175

The aesthetic: Boy, is it pretty! This elegant wand is the stunner of the bunch, letting you take your pick between periwinkle or pastel-pink shades.

The settings: Looking for a little variety? This wand packs five intensities and five speeds for a rad ride.

The review: This wand is a great pick for folks who are unsure where to start with this category of toy. A big head means the vibes are a little more chill so you can ease yourself into it. Some wands can be a bit hard to wield, especially if you have grip or dexterity issues, but the Com is designed for optimum comfort, with a nice curved handle that fits just beautifully in your hand. Bonus: It’s pretty quiet, so you can keep the cozycore feel going for a nice, soothing sesh.

We-Vibe Melt vibrator, $159, we-vibe.com/ca. SHOP HERE

Best technology: We-Vibe Melt

The cost: $159

The aesthetic: Compact. Curvy. Cute! Comes in perky hot pink or elegant dark blue.

The settings: Enjoy up to two hours of play on a single charge and select from a dozen different intensity levels to suit any mood.

The review: Womanizer’s Pleasure Air technology truly changed the vibe game by offering a new way to orgasm, no vibration involved—it uses air pressure to create a buck-wild O. Canadian sex-toy pioneer We-Vibe recently joined forces with Womanizer, so now We-Vibe wields the power of Pleasure Air in its Melt toy. We’re ride-or-die Womanizer fans around here, but the minimalist Melt aesthetic is decidedly chicer. Plus, the smaller, smoother form makes it great for partner play, and you can use the We-Vibe app to turn the reins over to your partner. We’ll never give up our OG Womanizer, but…why can’t you have both? The more orgasms, the merrier!

Zalo Rose Rabbit Thruster vibrator, $126, zalousa.com SHOP HERE

Best bells and whistles: Zalo Rose Rabbit Thruster

The cost: $126

The aesthetic: The pastelification of toys continues with this model’s beautiful pink or butter-yellow colourways available. Part of Zalo’s Rose Series, a sweet hidden rose adorns the handle of this toy.

The settings: Hoo, boy—are you ready for this? The Rose Thruster has vibrations and sucking and rotating and thrusting. <<breaks into a sweat>>

The review: This vibe is, in a word, extra. Sometimes you just want to get off quickly, but sometimes you want all the gee-gaws. You can use just one or two of the modes, or get all three going at once for a complex climax that stimulates 79 parts of your anatomy at once. One note: This toy can be a touch loud, but all that power is worth some decibels. Thanks to its efficacy, you’ll be making enough noise to drown it out soon enough.

Satisfyer Lolli 2 Vibrating Butt Plug, $50, thefeltt.com SHOP HERE

Best butt toy: Satisfyer Lolli 2 Vibrating Butt Plug

The cost: $50

The aesthetic: Some butt toys are butt ugly, but this guy is very cute with a minimalist silhouette, chic grey shade and rounded bumps. The flange (i.e. the part that keeps it from getting lost) is functional but not annoyingly gigantic.

The settings: Tired of your boring old butt plug? How about 12 different vibration settings? That’s a lot of vibe variety!

The review: This toy is a great option for both butt newbies and experienced adventurers. It offers the opportunity to ease in (pun intended) with the three bumps offering different “levels” (hot tip for butt beginners: Use another vibe on your clitoris to help you relax). Already skilled in this area? You’ll love the numerous speed and pattern options—and how deep it feels for a modest-sized plug. And if you like a little moment in the shower? This guy is waterproof so you’re good to go.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Briony Smith is a Toronto-based freelance contributing columnist for The Kit. She writes about sex and culture. Reach her via email: sextalk@thekit.ca