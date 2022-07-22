To my frugal immigrant parents, leisure travel was a foreign concept. After they retired, I took them on our first just-for-fun family vacation

We chose the luxury rail company’s most popular route, First Passage to the West — which travels from Banff to Vancouver (and vice versa), with an overnight stay in Kamloops — along the historic line that connected the country from east to west over 135 years ago.

Departing from Banff meant spending the day before boarding nestled in the mountains. We did what every tourist should do and took the gondola to the summit of Sulphur Mountain, which delivered breathtaking 360-degree views of six mountain ranges, the town of Banff and the Bow Valley. Watching my mom and dad captivated by their surroundings as we ascended was like watching a kid’s reaction to seeing their first movie in a theatre.

Once we arrived at the top, my father and I walked part of the boardwalk while my mother stayed back, where I observed her in the distance taking photos with her iPhone. Only later did I — the person who organizes her phone — discover she had taken a very rare selfie, putting herself among the snow-capped peaks for her own memories.

When we boarded the train, we lucked out with clear blue skies and picture-perfect panoramas. The landscapes on display are among the main draws of a journey on the Rocky Mountaineer, which travels only during the daytime so passengers can appreciate the sights through the glass-domed windows.

As we eased into our reclining seats in the GoldLeaf two-level coach, my mother’s first question was “Do we have to pay for water?” as though we were trapped in an airport and faced death by dehydration, or a $6 bottle of life-saving refreshment.

No, I told her, the drinks, snacks and gourmet meals were included. People don’t usually rave about train food, but after each meal, the compliments among passengers rippled down the aisle. White tablecloths awaited us, along with a menu of regionally inspired dishes, with ingredients like Lois Lake steelhead salmon, Fraser Valley chicken, Shuswap pork and Alberta beef.

“And there’s dessert?!” my mother exclaimed, like she’d just won the lottery, as cheesecake with Okanagan fruit compote magically appeared in front of her. Having spent her entire life feeding others, my mother is most delighted about not having to cook her own meal.

The on-board hosts took care of every need, so all we had to do was admire the majestic mountains, waterfalls, glacial lakes and lush forests. I gave my parents one goal: to make memories and enjoy this vacation without complaining.

Preferring a nap-to-meal ratio of 1:1, my father liked to expend as little energy as possible. Craning his neck to look for the bald eagle in the tree or perking up at our host’s announcement of “Bear on the left!” was just the right level of activity for him.

The rail cars are smartly designed with an outdoor viewing area, where the air is crisp and jolts you awake like a double espresso. After my multiple failed attempts on day one to get my father outside to stretch his legs, he finally gave in on day two (the persistence of a nagging daughter paid off). Expecting that he’d indulge me for about 60 seconds before wanting his cosy recliner, I suggested we return inside.

But he had forgotten to complain about the cold or having to stand outdoors. “Not yet,” he said, leaning his face toward the wind, balancing on the moving train as trees whipped past, close enough to touch. He was drinking in the natural beauty we were lucky to experience this way.

We stayed outside for a long time while my parents pointed out sights to each other: a long tunnel coming up, the bird’s nest up high, the mysterious animal on the hill (a rock). My mother demanded I take her photo so she could send it to friends.

It seemed my sixth-place travel companions had achieved my one goal.

Writer Pay Chen travelled as a guest of Rocky Mountaineer and Travel Alberta, which did not review or approve this article.