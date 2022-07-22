Why can’t I grow my hair past a certain length? Ask The Kit

“Hair is an extension of our bodies, mostly made up of protein,” he says. “Good hair comes from good health: exercise and a balanced diet.” (And you’ll often see nutrients such as zinc and biotin included in nutraceutical supplements designed to boost hair growth, from brands like Viviscal and New Nordic.)

I asked Masciangelo about the old chestnut that getting regular trims helps your hair to grow longer. “Not true,” he says. “I think that was invented by hairdressers to keep clients coming back. If you are serious about growing out your hair you are going to go to the salon twice a year to keep the shape on track.”

Work with your hairstylist to develop a strategy for the grow-out so your hair looks its best in those awkward in-between stages. “You should take an evolutionary approach to growing your hair out,” says Masciangelo. “Wait until the crown is grown out to the nape of the neck before you try for further length. That way you will maintain maximum thickness.”

It takes a good year and a half to two years to grow hair from short to shoulder length, and about the same time to go from shoulder length to “long” hair, he says. “That is about a half an inch a month, depending on how healthy your hair is.” Work in stages. He suggests going for a bob, which is a good cut to grow out as it keeps the hair a uniform length. And avoid layers, as they make thin hair thinner.

Throughout the process, treat your hair gently. Like Donovan, Masciangelo cites heat styling as a culprit for breakage, which can make hair weaker and leave it looking thinner. He also points to ponytails as hair breakers. As a ponytail addict, this one hurts. I had a breakdown yesterday in the heat when I couldn’t find a hair tie at the bottom of my purse and for a dark moment considered using the elastic band on a head of broccoli. I held off, Masciangelo’s admonitions ringing in my ears.

There are some good products that can help protect your hair. Scalp treatments designed to improve scalp health and provide a better environment for hair growth call on ingredients like antioxidants and plant extracts, from brands like Nioxin and Kerastase. Masciangelo points to the Living Proof detangler and heat protector spray for use when styling, to ward off breakage and give the illusion of fullness. And he has sold me several times of the K18 Molecular Repair leave-in hair mask, even though it is $80 for a tiny bottle. It is made with a proprietary peptide and works on the molecular level, and I swear it really works. It makes my hair smoother, softer and bouncier. Healthier-looking. Whatever the length, that’s really the end goal, right?

Shop the advice

Some helpful products for hair care and growth

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, $89, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

This leave-in hair mask uses peptides to strengthen and repair the chains of keratin at the core of hair strands (it also happens to be a TikTok favourite, with apparently 11 billion views!).

Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray, $38, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

It’s a detangling spray, heat protectant and conditioning leave-in in one — all of which helps minimize damage and breakage.

New Nordic Hair Gro, $42, well.ca SHOP HERE

Like a multi for your hair, this supplement has zinc, biotin and vitamin E, as well as apple extract — and three clinical studies to support its claim that it supports hair growth.

Nioxin Scalp Treatment, $30, chatters.ca SHOP HERE

Designed to create a healthier scalp environment for hair growth, this serum uses antioxidants and plant extracts to clear sebum and residue that can clog follicles.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit, where she writes the weekly Ask The Kit column. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com