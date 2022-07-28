What The Kit is buying from the Kotn sale

The details: You just can’t go wrong with a midi tank dress, and this one from Kotn is elegant, versatile and perfectly relaxed. A gorgeous knit that’s thin enough for the summer but feels like your fave sweater, this dress is made using soft and silky recycled cotton yarn from old fabric clippings.

Kotn Cold Shoulder Top, $35 (on sale from $50), kotn.com SHOP HERE

The Kotn sale pick: Cold Shoulder Top

The price: Sale price: $35. Save $15.

The details: Off-the-shoulder tops always add an alluring touch to a classic outfit. Available in black, deep red and this pretty slate blue, this sleek shoulder-baring number deserves a spot in your shopping cart. What makes it different? Glad you asked. In addition to how silky and luxe the material feels, the neckline is elasticized so it will securely stay in place.

Kotn Wide Leg Belted Trousers, $75 (on sale from $148), kotn.com SHOP HERE

The Kotn sale pick: Wide Leg Belted Trousers

The price: Sale price: $75. Save $73.

The details: It’s not too early to start thinking ahead to fall, especially when the deal is this good. Made from Kotn’s fine cotton twill that offers structure and stretch, these paperbag-waist, belted wide-leg trousers are soft, comfortable and perfect for the office or gallivanting around town on the weekends. Pair them with the cropped tank above now and a fitted long-sleeve later.

Kotn Fitted Crew, $30 (on sale from $35), kotn.com SHOP HERE

The Kotn sale pick: Fitted Crew

The price: Sale price: $30. Save $5.

The details: Friends don’t let friends shop the Kotn sale and not walk away with one of their excellent white Ts. Made from breathable and luxe-feeling cotton, the fit on this one is immaculate. It has a slimmer torso with slightly longer sleeves, meaning it can easily be dressed up for work or worn casually like any other white T.

Kotn Textured Maxi Dress, $75 (on sale from $195), kotn.com SHOP HERE

The Kotn sale pick: Textured Maxi Dress

The price: Sale price: $75. Save $120.

The details: Another sale pick that’s looking toward the fall season is this maxi dress that’s chic, minimal and oh-so stylish—just picture it with knee-high boots. Available in black and crimson, the material is light, stretchy and silky. Plus, the rippled detail at the hem of the high collar and sleeves keep it from being too serious.

Kotn Duvet Cover + Sham Set, $150 (on sale from $225 for Queen), kotn.com SHOP HERE

The Kotn sale pick: Duvet Cover + Sham Set

The price: Sale price: $150. Save $75.

The details: Your bed deserves a little treat, too, don’t you think? Kotn’s bedding is made with just as much care and attention as its apparel and the focus is on comfort and luxury. Made from 400 thread count, 100 per cent Egyptian cotton that’s ethically crafted using certified Oeko-Tex non-toxic dyes, this crisp duvet cover and pillowcase set will have you daydreaming about bedtime even more than you already do.

Kotn Flat Sheet, $60 (on sale from $80), Kotn.com SHOP HERE

The Kotn sale pick: Flat Sheet

The price: Sale price: $60. Save $20.

The details: You know how growing up you could never have too many lip glosses? Well, the vibe is similar, but as adults it feels like we can never have too many sets of sheets. If you’re nodding your head along with me, this is the time to snag an extra set. Made with the same Egyptian cotton as the Duvet Cover + Sham Set, these sheets just keep getting softer, and they’re made to be durable, so they’ll actually last. We love this deep green shade. Night!

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.