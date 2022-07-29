Is heli-running the ultimate travel adventure? Imagine being dropped off on a mountain by helicopter to traverse B.C.’s Bugaboos

“It’s not a race,” James assured us all earlier. “We’re about having fun up here. We’ll be swimming, having lunch, taking photos and just having a lovely time.”

We warmed up at the lodge before the helicopter dropped us off, but starting a run on an uphill is tough, especially with the change in altitude. Alanna and I had flown in from sea level (Victoria, B.C.), and now we’re at 2,000 metres.

“If I’m going a little bit too fast, just slow down and enjoy,” says James as he sets off up Groovy Ridge, a spine with numerous peaks and saddles.

Soon, we’re enjoying expansive views in all directions. Often, we need to slow the pace to pick our way over the uneven terrain or punch steps through the snowpack, but it gives us welcome time to catch our breath.

By early afternoon, we look down on a bowl-shaped valley that’s still lined with snow. “We had a private group up here a week ago,” says James, “and we were skiing!”

The snow is streaked with red “watermelon” algae (which really does smell like watermelon), and it looks like an enormous bowl of raspberry-swirl ice cream. Far below, a frozen lake is rimmed with blue meltwater.

We slide part way down on our bums, laughing and screaming. Later, we dip our feet into the lake, but the water is painfully cold.

We end our day in a fragrant forest of spruce and pine trees, where we hear the high-pitched squeaks of pikas — small, furry mammals that live at high altitude.

“Nice work, ladies,” says Andy Owens, our other guide, giving us high fives as we await our helicopter ride back to the lodge.

“How are you feeling?” Andy asks the next morning.

“Tired,” I reply. I was popping painkillers for a headache at 2 a.m. and don’t know if I can run today. But after a breakfast of overnight oats prepared just the way I like them, my energy returns.

“We’re looking at probably 50 different glaciers,” says James when we get dropped off on Grizzly Ridge at 2,731 metres high, with 360-degree views.

“Holy moly, this is beautiful,” exclaims Anne when we stop running to gaze toward the famous Bugaboo spires, granite massifs encased in ice. “That’s the northeast ridge,” James points out, “one of the 50 classic climbs of North America.” (It’s listed in the popular guidebook of the same name.) “People come from all over the world for it,” he adds.

Picking up a rock studded with gold, James tells us that early prospectors thought they had struck it rich, only to find out it was fool’s gold. “Everybody thought this was going to be the next big mining area. So a ‘bugaboo’ is something that has a lot of potential but never comes to fruition,” he says, explaining the local meaning behind the name.

When we reach a pole with prayer flags blowing in the breeze, we stop again. I’ve been carrying some of my father’s ashes, waiting for a particularly pretty spot where my daughter and I can spread them.

Earlier, James suggested this place, where CMH guides erected a stone cairn along with the flags, to remember their colleague and long-time guide Thierry Cardon, who died in 2011. My dad died in 2019. Like Thierry, he would like this spot.

From here, the going gets easier. A long, gentle slope widens into a broad plateau covered in yellow-flowering heather and white-petalled anemones. We spread out and run.

I feel like a kid again and I’m reminded of something Darcye said earlier, that trail running is “lighter and more freeing than hiking.” Not being weighed down with heavy hiking boots and poles, I have to agree.

In fact, trail running has me hooked, but will I ever find another place as gorgeous as this?

It may all be downhill from here.

Writer Suzanne Morphet travelled as a guest of CMH — Canadian Mountain Holidays, which did not review or approve this article.

Just the facts

CMH Bugaboos is offering one more trail running tour this summer, from Aug. 10 to 13. Prices start at $3,890 per person and include accommodation, food, hiking guides, helicopter flights and ground transportation from/to Calgary International Airport. Dates for 2023 tours will be posted soon at cmhsummer.com.